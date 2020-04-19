Chennai: Medics arrange samples of a new fast test (Rapid test) for coronavirus at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital during a nationwide lockdown, in Chennai, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Tamil Nadu received 24,000 rapid test kits from China to screen for coronavirus on April 17. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI18-04-2020_000089B) (PTI)
Chennai: Medics arrange samples of a new fast test (Rapid test) for coronavirus at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital during a nationwide lockdown, in Chennai, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Tamil Nadu received 24,000 rapid test kits from China to screen for coronavirus on April 17. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI18-04-2020_000089B) (PTI)

Coronavirus update: Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 1,400-mark

1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2020, 07:30 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • As many as 105 test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu today, said state officials
  • Chennai recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 223 confirmed infections

With a total number of novel coronavirus cases in India increasing to 16,616, according to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, Tamil Nadu's tally crossed 1,400-mark. The state officials added 46 Covid-19 patients have been discharged on Sunday across the state taking the total number of discharged to 411. The death toll stood at 15

As many as 105 test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu today, taking the total number of cases 1,477 in the state, Tamil Nadu government said.

Chennai had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 223 confirmed infections.

Earlier today, the state declared that two city-based journalists were tested positive, a first in Tamil Nadu.

As India is currently observing an extended lockdown till 3 May in order to combat the novel coronavirus spread in the country, Tamil Nadu governement announced restarting of property registration activities, according to IANS.

With an anticipation on easing of the restrictions imposed during lockdown after 20 April, the state government said that the existing restrictions would continue in the state, till Chief Minister K. Palaniswami decides otherwise, according to media reports.

With inputs from agencies

RELATED STORIES
34 districts in Tamil Nadu have confirmed cases of Covid-19

49 new coronavirus cases reported in Tamil Nadu as of 5:00 PM - Apr 19

1 min read . 05:54 PM IST
Employees wearing protective masks stand with bottles of disinfectant and infrared thermometers at the entrance to an office in Shanghai. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Coronavirus: China tests thousands to calculate true spread

8 min read . 07:01 PM IST
The measure may likely help companies in various essential sectors like healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

CCI gives green light for rivals in key sectors to coordinate amid pandemic

2 min read . 06:58 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout