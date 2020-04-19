Coronavirus update: Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 1,400-mark

With a total number of novel coronavirus cases in India increasing to 16,616, according to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, Tamil Nadu's tally crossed 1,400-mark. The state officials added 46 Covid-19 patients have been discharged on Sunday across the state taking the total number of discharged to 411. The death toll stood at 15

As many as 105 test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu today, taking the total number of cases 1,477 in the state, Tamil Nadu government said.

Chennai had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 223 confirmed infections.

Earlier today, the state declared that two city-based journalists were tested positive, a first in Tamil Nadu.

As India is currently observing an extended lockdown till 3 May in order to combat the novel coronavirus spread in the country, Tamil Nadu governement announced restarting of property registration activities, according to IANS.

With an anticipation on easing of the restrictions imposed during lockdown after 20 April, the state government said that the existing restrictions would continue in the state, till Chief Minister K. Palaniswami decides otherwise, according to media reports.

