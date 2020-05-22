The COVID-19 pandemic in India grew by the highest number yet on Friday when as many as 6,088 cases were detected across the country. The total number of coronavirus patients in India increased to 118,447. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi registered record number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The death toll from the virus touched 3,583. As many as 150 coronavirus patients succumbed to death in last 24 hours. Maharashtra confirmed 64 deaths on Thursday — one of the highest in single-day tolls in the state since the outbreak.

There were 66,330 active coronavirus patients in the country. On the brighter side, nearly 40% of the total coronavirus patients were recovered so far. More than 48,000 have been cured from the deadly infection.

Maharashtra continued to add over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth straight day. It was the first state to confirm over 40,000 coronavirus cases. The number of fatalities in the state rose to 1,454, highest in India.

Delhi also registered the huge spike in COVID-19 count. At least 571 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in last 24 hours. The national capital recorded 11,659 coronavirus cases.

Tamil Nadu witnessed the biggest hike in coronavirus tally. At least 771 confirmed positive with coronavirus infection. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state rose to 13,967. Tamil Nadu had the highest number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra.

"India has managed to put up a better fight against COVID-19, as compared to many other developed and developing countries. Of the one-lakh cases, we have sent a significant number (over 40,000) home after treatment, and most of the remaining 60,000 people are also on road to recovery," Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said.

India entered the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown this week. The Centre relaxed several norms to restart the economic activities. The state were allowed to decide containment zones following the health ministry guidelines. The aviation ministry gave nod to resume domestic flights from May 25. India suspended the flight services on March 25 to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 2,647

Assam - 203

Bihar - 1,982

Chandigarh - 217

Chhattisgarh - 128

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 1

Delhi - 11,659

Goa - 52

Gujarat - 12,905

Haryana - 1,031

Himachal Pradesh - 152

Jammu and Kashmir - 1,449

Jharkhand - 290

Karnataka - 1,605

Kerala - 690

Ladakh - 44

Madhya Pradesh - 5,981

Maharashtra - 41,642

Manipur - 25

Meghalaya - 14

Odisha - 1,103

Puducherry - 20

Punjab - 2,028

Rajasthan - 6,227

Tamil Nadu - 13,967

Telangana - 1,699

Tripura - 173

Uttarakhand - 146

Uttar Pradesh - 5,515

West Bengal - 3,197

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday. The United States reported 1,550,999 coronavirs cases. The death toll in the country reached 93,406, accroding to the latest tally by the John Hopkins University. The US was the hardest hit by coronavirus pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated