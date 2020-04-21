With 1,336 fresh coronavirus cases reported in India in past 24 hours, the total number of cases in India has gone up to 18601, according to the latest data from Ministry of Health. The death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 590 after 47 casualties were reported in 24 hours. And at present, there are 14759 active coronavirus patients in the country. Health Ministry data showed that 3251 people who had been infected with conoravirus have recovered.

Head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar on Monday said said 80 out of 100 infected people do not show any symptoms.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 4666 cases and 232 casualties. The other states that have seen the most number of cases include Delhi (2081), Tamil Nadu (1520), Rajasthan (1576), Madhya Pradesh (1485), Gujarat (1939), Uttar Pradesh (1184) and Telangana (873).

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 16

Andhra Pradesh - 722

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 35

Bihar - 113

Chandigarh - 26

Chhattisgarh - 36

Delhi - 2081

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 1939

Haryana - 254

Himachal Pradesh - 39

Jammu and Kashmir - 368

Jharkhand -46

Karnataka - 408

Kerala - 408

Ladakh - 18

Madhya Pradesh - 1485

Maharashtra - 4666

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 11

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 74

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 245

Rajasthan - 1576

Tamil Nadu - 1520

Telangana - 873

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 46

Uttar Pradesh - 1184

West Bengal - 392