As India gears up for selective relaxation in lockdown in non-containment areas from today, the number of coronarivus cases in India has risen to 17,265 after 1,553 fresh infections were reported in past 24 hours. The death toll has gone up to 543. In India, over 4 lakh samples had been tested as on Sunday. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday asserted that doubling rate of Covid-19 cases has increased from three days before imposition of lockdown in March to 9.7 days now.

At least 2,546 people have recovered from the infection. And at present, there are 14,175 active coronavirus patients in the country.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 4,203 cases and 233 casualties. The other states that have seen the most number of cases include Delhi (2003), Tamil Nadu (1477), Rajasthan (1478), Madhya Pradesh (1407), Gujarat (1743), Uttar Pradesh (1084) and Telangana (844).

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 15

Andhra Pradesh - 646

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam -35

Bihar - 93

Chandigarh - 26

Chhattisgarh - 36

Delhi - 2003

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 1743

Haryana - 233

Himachal Pradesh - 39

Jammu and Kashmir - 350

Jharkhand - 42

Karnataka - 390

Kerala - 402

Ladakh - 18

Madhya Pradesh - 1407

Maharashtra -4202

Manipur -2

Meghalaya - 11

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 68

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 219

Rajasthan - 1478

Tamil Nadu - 1477

Telangana - 844

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 44

Uttar Pradesh - 1084

West Bengal - 339

Across the world, the number of corornavirus cases has crossed 24 lakh while death toll has gone up to 1.65 lakh, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The US reported over 7.5 lakh cases and death toll in the country has gone up above 40,000.

Spain (198,674 cases and 20,453 deaths), Italy (178,972 cases and 23,660 deaths), France (154,098 cases and 19,718 deaths), Germany (145,742 cases and 4,642 deaths) and United Kingdom (121,172 cases and 16,060 deaths) are among the other badly hit countries.