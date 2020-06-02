India's COVID-19 count inched closer to the grim milestone of 2 lakh-mark. The states registered over 8,000 fresh cases for the third straight day. The total number of coronavirus patients in India rose to 198,706.

Maharashtra continued to report the highest fresh cases while Tamil Nadu witnessed the biggest spike on Monday. However, the number of fresh coronavirus cases dipped slightly in the national capital.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic rose to 204, the third highest single-day count so far. Coronavirus claimed 5,598 lives in India, nearly 2.8% of total COVID-19 patients. Maharashtra reported 76 deaths in last 24 hours.

The number of active patients in India increased to 97,581. On the positive side, the total number patients who were recovered from the disease inched towards 1 lakh-mark. As many as 95,526 were cured from the deadly virus.

Maharashtra reported 2,361 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. With 1,413 cases on Monday, Mumbai coronavirus count crossed 40,000. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state stood at 70,013.

Tamil Nadu saw its biggest jump in coronavirus tally on Monday. At least 1,149 people confirmed positive for coronavirus infection on Monday, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 23,495. Tamil Nadu had the highest number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra.

Delhi became the third state in India to record over 20,000 coronavirus patients. However, there was a slight dip in daily COVID-19 count. The national capital registered 990 fresh cases on Monday. The capital reported 50 deaths on Monday, taking the toll to 523.

"While the recovery rate is increasing on one hand, case fatality is going down on the other," the health ministry said on Monday. "A steady decline can be seen in the case fatality rate in the country. The relatively low death rate is attributed to the continued focus on surveillance, timely case identification and clinical management of the cases," the ministry said.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 3,783

Arunchal Pradesh - 22

Assam - 1,390

Bihar - 3,926

Chandigarh - 294

Chhattisgarh - 547

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 3

Delhi - 20,834

Goa - 71

Gujarat - 17,200

Haryana - 2,356

Himachal Pradesh - 340

Jammu and Kashmir - 2,601

Jharkhand - 659

Karnataka - 3,408

Kerala - 1,326

Ladakh - 77

Madhya Pradesh - 8,283

Maharashtra - 70,013

Manipur - 83

Meghalaya - 27

Nagaland - 43

Odisha - 2,134

Puducherry - 70

Punjab - 2,301

Rajasthan - 8,980

Sikkim - 1

Tamil Nadu - 23,495

Telangana - 2,792

Tripura - 420

Uttarakhand - 958

Uttar Pradesh - 8,075

West Bengal - 5,772

Over 62 lakh coronavirus cases were reported across the world. The deadly virus killed 3.75 lakh people worldwide. The United States was the worst-hit by COVID-19 pandemic. The country reported over 18 lakh coronavirus cases. The fatalities crossed 1.05 lakh in the US.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the new coronavirus has not suddenly become less pathogenic, following claims by a leading Italian doctor that COVID-19 had lost some of its potency.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated