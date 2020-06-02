India's COVID-19 count inched closer to the grim milestone of 2 lakh-mark. The states registered over 8,000 fresh cases for the third straight day. The total number of coronavirus patients in India rose to 198,706.
Maharashtra continued to report the highest fresh cases while Tamil Nadu witnessed the biggest spike on Monday. However, the number of fresh coronavirus cases dipped slightly in the national capital.
The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic rose to 204, the third highest single-day count so far. Coronavirus claimed 5,598 lives in India, nearly 2.8% of total COVID-19 patients. Maharashtra reported 76 deaths in last 24 hours.
The number of active patients in India increased to 97,581. On the positive side, the total number patients who were recovered from the disease inched towards 1 lakh-mark. As many as 95,526 were cured from the deadly virus.
Maharashtra reported 2,361 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. With 1,413 cases on Monday, Mumbai coronavirus count crossed 40,000. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state stood at 70,013.
Tamil Nadu saw its biggest jump in coronavirus tally on Monday. At least 1,149 people confirmed positive for coronavirus infection on Monday, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 23,495. Tamil Nadu had the highest number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra.
Delhi became the third state in India to record over 20,000 coronavirus patients. However, there was a slight dip in daily COVID-19 count. The national capital registered 990 fresh cases on Monday. The capital reported 50 deaths on Monday, taking the toll to 523.
"While the recovery rate is increasing on one hand, case fatality is going down on the other," the health ministry said on Monday. "A steady decline can be seen in the case fatality rate in the country. The relatively low death rate is attributed to the continued focus on surveillance, timely case identification and clinical management of the cases," the ministry said.
Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India
Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33
Andhra Pradesh - 3,783
Arunchal Pradesh - 22
Assam - 1,390
Bihar - 3,926
Chandigarh - 294
Chhattisgarh - 547
Dadar Nagar Haveli - 3
Delhi - 20,834
Goa - 71
Gujarat - 17,200
Haryana - 2,356
Himachal Pradesh - 340
Jammu and Kashmir - 2,601
Jharkhand - 659
Karnataka - 3,408
Kerala - 1,326
Ladakh - 77
Madhya Pradesh - 8,283
Maharashtra - 70,013
Manipur - 83
Meghalaya - 27
Nagaland - 43
Odisha - 2,134
Puducherry - 70
Punjab - 2,301
Rajasthan - 8,980
Sikkim - 1
Tamil Nadu - 23,495
Telangana - 2,792
Tripura - 420
Uttarakhand - 958
Uttar Pradesh - 8,075
West Bengal - 5,772
Over 62 lakh coronavirus cases were reported across the world. The deadly virus killed 3.75 lakh people worldwide. The United States was the worst-hit by COVID-19 pandemic. The country reported over 18 lakh coronavirus cases. The fatalities crossed 1.05 lakh in the US.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the new coronavirus has not suddenly become less pathogenic, following claims by a leading Italian doctor that COVID-19 had lost some of its potency.
Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.