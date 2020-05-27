India's COVID-19 count crossed the grim milestone of 150,000-mark today. The states registered 6,387 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus patients in India increased to 151,767. While Maharashtra continued to report high number of cases, the COVID-19 infection surged in Tamil Nadu, where over 600 new cases emerged on Tuesday.

The death toll from the virus zoomed to 170 in last 24 hours. The number of fatalities related to COVID-19 infection in India reached 4,337 today. Maharashtra alone reported 60 deaths on Tuesday.

There were 83,004 active coronavirus patients in India, according to ministry of health and family welfare. The recovery rate from COVID-19 disease gradually improved in last few days. Over 42% of the total cases were cured from the deadly virus, highest so far.

Maharashtra became the only state in India to record over 50,000 coronavirus cases. At least 2,000 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state stood at 54,758. Mumbai alone accounted for over 30,000 COVID-19 cases. The state also reported the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities. Coronavirus claimed 1,792 lives in the states.

Delhi, the national capital of India, saw an explosion of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. At least 412 new cases were detected in last 24 hours. The coronavirus tally in Delhi stood at 14,465. As many as 300 COVID-19 patients succumbed to death.

Tamil Nadu witnessed 646 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. The state confirmed the highest number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra. The number of coronavirus patients in Tamil Nadu rose to 17,728.

At least 361 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Gujarat on Tuesday, bringing the COVID-19 count to 14,821. Over 900 people died due to coronavirus infection in the state. Gujarat had the most number of coronavirus deaths after Maharashtra.

A day after WHO suspended the testing of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said the use of HCQ as prophylactic drug has been approved based on observational studies in India. The anti-malaria medicine can be continued as preventive treatment against COVID-19 in high-risk patients, Balram Bhargava, ICMR director general said.

“What we found from observational studies and from case-control studies is that it may be working, and we also found that there were no major side-effects except nausea, vomiting and some palpitations. That was from the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission," Balram Bhargava, health research secretary and ICMR director general, said.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 3,171

Arunchal Pradesh - 2

Assam - 616

Bihar - 2,983

Chandigarh - 266

Chhattisgarh - 361

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 2

Delhi - 14,465

Goa - 67

Gujarat - 14,821

Haryana - 1,305

Himachal Pradesh - 247

Jammu and Kashmir - 1,759

Jharkhand - 426

Karnataka - 2,283

Kerala - 963

Ladakh - 53

Madhya Pradesh - 7,024

Maharashtra - 54,758

Manipur - 39

Meghalaya - 15

Nagaland - 4

Odisha - 1,517

Puducherry - 46

Punjab - 2,160

Rajasthan - 7,536

Tamil Nadu - 17,728

Telangana - 1,991

Tripura - 2017

Uttarakhand - 401

Uttar Pradesh - 6,548

West Bengal - 4,009

Coronavirus infected more than 55 lakh people across the globe, according to John Hopkins University. The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 infection increased to 350,456. The United States recorded over 16 lakh coronavirus cases. The number of deaths in the country inched towards 100,000-mark.

