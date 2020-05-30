For the second straight day, the number of daily coronavirus cases in India hit a new high. The states registered 7,964 new cases in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in India surged to 173,763. Maharashtra continued to record the highest number of fresh cases in a single day. Several other states including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttarakhand also witnessed a huge spike in daily COVID-19 count.

India also recorded the biggest spike in death toll related to coronavirus infection. At least 265 new deaths were reported in last 24 hours. The total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 infection rose to 4,971. Maharashtra alone accounted for 50% of the total fatalities in India.

The number of active coronavirus patients stood at 86,422. India saw a record recovery from coronavirus disease on Friday — over 10,000 people were cured from deadly virus infection. Over 42% of total coronavirus cases were recovered from the disease.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 count increased to 62,228. As many as 2,682 people tested positive for the disease in last 24 hours. Mumbai alone confirmed more than 50% of the total cases in the state. Citing the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government is likely to extend the lockdown. On the brighter side, over 8,000 patients were cured in the state on Friday.

Tamil Nadu continued to see a surge in coronavirus cases. Over 800 people confirmed positive on Friday, taking the total tally to 20,246. Tamil Nadu was the second state to record 20,000 coronavirus cases, after Maharashtra.

Delhi recorded over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day. The total number of patients in the national capital stood at 17,386.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded India's effort in the battle against coronaivrus. "We have displayed patience so far and we should continue to do so. This is one of the important reasons for India being safer and in a better state than many other countries," he wrote in an open letter addressing the nation.

India announced a nationwide lockdown in the last week of March to contain the virus spread in the country. Later, it was extended till May 31. Several norms were relaxed in each phase of the lockdown to restart the economy.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 3,436

Arunchal Pradesh - 3

Assam - 1,024

Bihar - 3,376

Chandigarh - 289

Chhattisgarh - 415

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 2

Delhi - 17,386

Goa - 69

Gujarat - 15,934

Haryana - 1,721

Himachal Pradesh - 295

Jammu and Kashmir - 2,164

Jharkhand - 511

Karnataka - 2,718

Kerala - 1,150

Ladakh - 74

Madhya Pradesh - 7,645

Maharashtra - 62,228

Manipur - 59

Meghalaya - 27

Nagaland - 25

Odisha - 1,723

Puducherry - 51

Punjab - 2,197

Rajasthan - 8,365

Sikkim - 1

Tamil Nadu - 20,246

Telangana - 2.425

Tripura - 251

Uttarakhand - 716

Uttar Pradesh - 7,284

West Bengal - 4,813

Coronavirus infected nearly 60 lakh people across the world. At least 3.64 lakh succumbed to death due COVID-19 disease worldwide. The United States recorded 102,798 deaths since the outbreak started. America confirmed 1,745,606 overall cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated