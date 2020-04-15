As Lockdown 2.0 begins, the total number of coronavius cases in India has risen to 11,439 after 1076 fresh Covid-19 infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from Health Ministry. Fatalities from coronavirus in India has gone up to 377, with Maharashtra topping the tally with 178 deaths. On the other hand, 1,305 patients have been cured of the virus or discharged. In terms of total number of cases, Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 2,687 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu (1,204), Telangana (624), Rajasthan (969), Madhya Pradesh (730) and Gujarat (650) are among the other worst affected states.

The government has said that over 600 hospitals in the country have been earmarked as dedicated coronavirus facilities with a capacity of over 1 lakh isolation beds and 12,024 intensive care unit (ICU) beds. A top official of Indian Council of Medical Research on Tuesday said 2.31 lakh tests for COVID-19 have been conducted so far. Out of these 18,644 tests were done in labs under ICMR's network while 2,991 tests were conducted at private labs.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andhra Pradesh - 483

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 11

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 32

Bihar - 66

Chandigarh - 21

Chhattisgarh - 33

Delhi - 1561

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 650

Haryana - 199

Himachal Pradesh - 33

Jammu and Kashmir - 278

Jharkhand -27

Karnataka - 260

Kerala - 387

Ladakh - 17

Madhya Pradesh - 730

Maharashtra - 2687

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 1

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 60

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 176

Rajasthan - 969

Tamil Nadu - 1204

Telangana - 624

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 37

Uttar Pradesh - 660

West Bengal - 213

Across the globe, the the total number of coronavirus cases is approaching 20 lakh while the death toll has gone up to 1.26 lakh, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The US is the worst affected country with over 6 lakh cases and about 26,000 fatalities.

Spain (1.74 lakh cases), Italy (1.62 lakh cases), Germany (1.32 lakh cases) and France (1.31 lakh cases) are among the other worst affected countries.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Italy has gone up to 21,067 while it has risen to 18,255 in Spain and 15,729 in France. (With Agency Inputs)