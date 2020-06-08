India witnessed another huge spike in daily coronavirus count with 9,983 people testing positive for the virus in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country zoomed to 256,611. Maharashtra saw over 3,000 cases in a day for the second time since the outbreak. Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir and West Bengal also recorded their highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Coronavirus claimed 206 lives in last 24 hours. The death toll in India crossed 7,000-mark.

There were 125,381 active coronavirus patients in the country. On the brighter side, at least 1.24 lakh people were recovered from the disease.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 count inched towards 90,000 on Sunday. The state reported 3,007 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. Mumbai alone accounted for 1,420 COVID-19 cases. At least 91 people succumbed to death in the state, taking the toll to 3060.

Tamil Nadu saw its biggest rise in COVID-19 count on Sunday as 1,515 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 31,667.

Ahmedabad reported 21 deaths in last 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the district to 1,015. Gujarat was the second district after Mumbai to record over 1,000 fatalities. Gujarat's COVID-19 count surged past 20,000 on Sunday.

Delhi continued to add over 1,300 cases even on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 27,654. There were 16,229 active coronavirus patients in Delhi, second highest in India after Maharashtra.

The first coronavirus case in India was reported in India on January 30. It took 74 days for COVID-19 infections to rise from one to 10,000. The country added 50,000 cases in last five days.

To restart the economic activities, India is all set to "unlock" the country from today. The shopping malls and restaurants were allowed to open their doors for customers after over two months. The central government announced strict guidelines to maintain social distancing in public places.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 4,708

Arunchal Pradesh - 51

Assam - 2,565

Bihar - 5,088

Chandigarh - 314

Chhattisgarh - 1,073

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 20

Delhi - 27,654

Goa - 300

Gujarat - 20,070

Haryana - 4,448

Himachal Pradesh - 413

Jammu and Kashmir - 4,087

Jharkhand - 1,099

Karnataka - 5,452

Kerala - 1,914

Ladakh - 103

Madhya Pradesh - 9,401

Maharashtra - 85,975

Manipur - 172

Meghalaya - 36

Mizoram - 34

Nagaland - 118

Odisha - 2,856

Puducherry - 99

Punjab - 2,608

Rajasthan - 10,599

Sikkim - 7

Tamil Nadu - 31,667

Telangana - 3,580

Tripura - 800

Uttarakhand - 1,355

Uttar Pradesh - 10,536

West Bengal - 8187

Over 70 lakh people diagnosed positive for coronavirus infection from across the world. The causalities from COVID-19 increased to 4.02 lakh worldwide. The United States was the worst affected by coronavirus pandemic. The US confirmed more than 19 lakh cases since the outbreak. Coronavirus killed 1.10 lakh people in America alone. India reported the fifth highest coronavirus cases in the world.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated