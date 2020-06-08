India witnessed another huge spike in daily coronavirus count with 9,983 people testing positive for the virus in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country zoomed to 256,611. Maharashtra saw over 3,000 cases in a day for the second time since the outbreak. Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir and West Bengal also recorded their highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Coronavirus claimed 206 lives in last 24 hours. The death toll in India crossed 7,000-mark.