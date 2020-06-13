The coronavirus pandemic in India crossed another grim milestone of 3-lakh cases. The states witnessed a record jump in daily COVID-19 count in the last 24 hours. For the first time, over 11,000 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in a day across the country. India's COVID-19 tally surged to 308,993. Maharashtra became the first state to record over 1 lakh coronavirus cases. The western state accounted for a third of India's COVID-19 count. India took 10 days to hit 3-lakh mark after crossing 2 lakh cases on June 2.

The deadly novel virus claimed 389 lives in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 8,886 in India. In a first, Delhi recorded 129 fatalities on Friday, higher than that of Maharashtra.

There were 145,779 active coronavirus cases in the country. Over 1.5 lakh were recovered from the disease, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare.

Maharashtra saw the biggest jump in daily coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. At least 3,493 people tested positive for the infection. The total number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra stood at 101,141. With 129 fatalities on Friday, the toll in the state increased to 3,717.

Delhi also witnessed the biggest spike in daily COVID-19 count on Friday. For the first time, more than 2,000 fresh cases were reported in a single day. Delhi's COVID-19 count zoomed to 36,824. The number deaths were on a steady rise in Delhi. Coronavirus killed 1,214 in the capital, third highest in the country.

Tamil Nadu became the second state in India to confirm 40,000 coronavirus cases. At least 1,982 diagnosed positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Gujarat added 495 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally to 22,527. The state reported the second highest deaths related to COVID-19 infection in the country. At least 1,415 coronavirus patients succumbed to death in the state.

The World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Gheybreyesus said that vigilance was required worldwide against the "very dangerous virus" even in regions where it appeared to be on the wane.

"Our fear is although it is declining in Europe it is increasing in other parts of the world. Even Europe cannot be safe because the virus can be reintroduced to Europe," he said.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 38

Andhra Pradesh - 5,680

Arunchal Pradesh - 67

Assam - 3,498

Bihar - 6,103

Chandigarh - 334

Chhattisgarh - 1,429

Dadar Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu - 30

Delhi - 36,824

Goa - 463

Gujarat - 22,527

Haryana - 6,334

Himachal Pradesh - 486

Jammu and Kashmir - 4,730

Jharkhand - 1,617

Karnataka - 6,516

Kerala - 2,322

Ladakh - 239

Madhya Pradesh - 10,443

Maharashtra - 101,141

Manipur - 385

Meghalaya - 44

Mizoram - 104

Nagaland - 156

Odisha - 3,498

Puducherry - 157

Punjab - 2,986

Rajasthan - 12,068

Sikkim - 63

Tamil Nadu - 40,698

Telangana - 4,484

Tripura - 961

Uttarakhand - 1,724

Uttar Pradesh - 12,616

West Bengal - 10,244





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via