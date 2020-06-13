The coronavirus pandemic in India crossed another grim milestone of 3-lakh cases. The states witnessed a record jump in daily COVID-19 count in the last 24 hours. For the first time, over 11,000 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in a day across the country. India's COVID-19 tally surged to 308,993. Maharashtra became the first state to record over 1 lakh coronavirus cases. The western state accounted for a third of India's COVID-19 count. India took 10 days to hit 3-lakh mark after crossing 2 lakh cases on June 2.