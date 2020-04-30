As the country gears up for a staggered withdrawal of the 40-day lockdown from May 4, the total number of coronavirus patients in India has gone up to 33,050 while the death toll has reached 1,074, showed latest figures from the Health Ministry. In the past 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 cases has gone up by 1,718 while 67 deaths were reported. The total number of active coronavirus patients in the country stood at 23,651 while 8,324 have been have been cured of coronavirus.

Active COVID-19 patients are those who have been diagnosed with the disease and are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals or are lodged in quarantine facilities.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 9,915 cases and 432 deaths.

In India, of the total active COVID-19 cases in the country, 0.33% patients are on ventilators and 1.5% are on oxygen support, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday.

The health minister also said that the mortality rate in COVID-19 patients in India is 3% as compared to 7% globally and around 86% of the fatalities have been reported among those with co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney and heart related issues.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 1332

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 38

Bihar - 392

Chandigarh - 56

Chhattisgarh - 38

Delhi - 3439

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 4082

Haryana - 310

Himachal Pradesh - 40

Jammu and Kashmir -581

Jharkhand - 107

Karnataka - 535

Kerala - 495

Ladakh -22

Madhya Pradesh - 2561

Maharashtra - 9915

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 125

Puducherry - 8

Punjab - 357

Rajasthan - 2438

Tamil Nadu -2162

Telangana - 1012

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 55

Uttar Pradesh - 2134

West Bengal - 758

Early clinical trial results have showed Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug remdesivir helped patients recover more quickly from the illness caused by the coronavirus, triggering a rally in global stock markets.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases across the world has neared 32 lakh mark while the death toll has crossed 2.27 lakh, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US alone has reported over 10 lakh cases with over 60,000 deaths.

Spain (236,899 cases), Italy (203,591), France (166,543), United Kingdom (166,441) and Germany (161,539) are among the other worst affected countries. (With Agency Inputs)









