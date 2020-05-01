India crossed the grim milestone of 35,000 coronavirus cases as the states registered another record hike in patients. A staggering 1,993 new cases were recorded in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus patients in India climbed to 35,043, according to ministry of health and family welfare.

The death toll from COVID-19 zoomed to 73 on Thursday, the highest reported so far in a single day. The deadly novel coronavirus claimed 1,147 lives in India.

Maharashtra accounted for nearly half of Thursday's national COVID-19 count. As many as 583 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the state. With this, Maharashtra COVID-19 count increased to 10,498. On Thursday, the state recorded over 15 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 459. Maharashtra became the first state to witness 10,000 coronavirus cases.

With 313 fresh cases on Thursday, the coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 4,395. After Maharashtra, Gujarat was the worst affected state by COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi increased to 3,515 as 76 new cases were recorded in last 24 hours. The death toll in the national capital stood at 59.

Madhya Pradesh witnessed a drop in fresh COVID-19 cases. The state added 99 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu added 161 fresh cases on Thursday, taking the total coronavirus count in the state to 2,323.

Over 25% of coronavirus patients have been recovered from the disease so far. At least 8,888 people were cured, according to ministry of health and family welfare. Currently, there are 25,007 active coronavirus patients in India.

As the 40-day nationwide lockdown nears an end on May 4, India plans a staggered exit from the lockdown. At first, the restrictions will be relaxed in those areas which have not reported coronavirus cases in last 28 days.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 1,403

Assam - 42

Bihar - 418

Chandigarh - 56

Chhattisgarh - 40

Delhi - 3,515

Gujarat - 4,395

Haryana - 313

Himachal Pradesh - 40

Jammu and Kashmir -614

Jharkhand - 109

Karnataka - 565

Kerala - 497

Ladakh -22

Madhya Pradesh - 2,660

Maharashtra - 10,498

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 142

Puducherry - 8

Punjab - 357

Rajasthan - 2,484

Tamil Nadu -2,323

Telangana - 1,033

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 57

Uttar Pradesh - 2,203

West Bengal - 795

The novel coronavirus infected more than 3.2 million people and killed at least 233,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. United States so far repoeted more than 1 million COVID-19 cases, and at least 63,000 death. The World Health Organization warned that Europe remains “very much in the grip of this pandemic," accounting for 46% of cases, and 63% of deaths globally.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated