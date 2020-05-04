With the states registering over 2,000 new cases in last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count has crossed the grim milestone of 42,000-mark. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 42,533. The death toll has increased to 1,373 as India recorded 72 deaths in last 24 hours. Both the number of new cases and and fatalities on Sunday were the highest reported in a single day so far.

There were 29,453 active coronavirus patients in the country. As many as 11,706 people were recovered from the disease.

Delhi saw the sharpest hike in fresh cases as 427 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday. The coronavirus count in the national capital has zoomed to 4,549. There were 64 COVID-19-related deaths in the state.

Maharashtra continued to record high numbers, 678 new cases. The death toll in the state has crossed 500-mark. Maharashtra was the only state in India to report more than 12,000 coronavirus cases.

In Gujarat, 394 coronavirus cases were registered in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stood at 5,428.

Tamil Nadu witnessed a sharp jump in coronavirus cases as 266 fresh cases were confirmed on Sunday. With this, the state's COVID-19 count reached 3,023.

Punjab saw its highest number of fresh cases in a single day on Sunday. The state recorded 330 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. The COVID-19 cases in Punjab rose to 1,102.

India enters the third phase of nationwide lockdown today. To mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus, the Centre extended the lockdown till May 17. The Indian government classified the entire country in red, orange and green zones based on the number of coroanvirus cases from that area. Several norms were relaxed in the least-affected areas.

Here's the latest tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in affected states:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 1,583

Assam - 43

Bihar - 503

Chandigarh - 94

Chhattisgarh - 57

Delhi - 4,549

Gujarat - 5,428

Haryana - 412

Himachal Pradesh - 40

Jammu and Kashmir -701

Jharkhand - 115

Karnataka - 614

Kerala - 500

Ladakh - 41

Madhya Pradesh - 2,846

Maharashtra - 12,974

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 162

Puducherry - 8

Punjab - 1,102

Rajasthan - 2,886

Tamil Nadu - 3,023

Telangana - 1,082

Tripura - 16

Uttarakhand - 60

Uttar Pradesh - 2,645

West Bengal - 963

More than 3.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus, including at least 247,000 deaths have been recorded worldwide according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States confirmed over 1.1 million cases and 67,000 COVID-19 related deaths.

