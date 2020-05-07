India's COVID-19 count crossed the grim milestone of 50,000 today. The states detected over 3,561 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stood at 52,952. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu accounted for 50% of the total coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The death toll in the country increased to 1,783. India recorded 89 deaths in last 24 hours, one of the highest since the coronavirus pandemic.

At present, there were 35,902 active patients in the country, according to ministry of health and family welfare. Nearly 30% of the total coronavirus patients were recovered from the disease.

There was staggering spike in Maharashtra's coronavirus count this week. Over 500 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total cases in the state to 16,758. Mumbai alone witnessed 10,000 coronavirus cases. The state also registered highest number of coronavirus deaths in India. At least 650 people died due to COVID-19 disease in Maharashtra.

Another state where coronavirus cases were on the rise was Tamil Nadu. The state confirmed 771 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, the highest number of cases reported in a single day. The total COVID-19 tally in the state rose to 4,829.

The national capital recorded 428 new coronavirus patients on Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus patients in Delhi zoomed to 5,532. Delhi was the third state in the country to report more than 5,000 coronavirus cases after Maharashtra and

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday expressed concern over the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra. “The situation in Maharashtra is certainly a matter of concern right now as 34 out of 36 districts are affected by COVID-19," Vardhan told.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 1,777

Assam - 45

Bihar - 542

Chandigarh - 120

Chhattisgarh - 59

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 1

Delhi - 5,532

Gujarat - 6,6625

Haryana - 594

Himachal Pradesh - 45

Jammu and Kashmir - 775

Jharkhand - 127

Karnataka - 693

Kerala - 503

Ladakh - 41

Madhya Pradesh - 3,138

Maharashtra - 16,758

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 185

Puducherry - 9

Punjab - 1,516

Rajasthan - 3,371

Tamil Nadu - 4,829

Telangana - 1,107

Tripura - 43

Uttarakhand - 61

Uttar Pradesh - 2,998

West Bengal - 1,456

More than 3.7 million cases of the novel coronavirus, including at least 263,000 deaths have been recorded worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States recorded more than 1.2 million cases and over 73,000 COVID-19 related deaths. Brazil reported more than 10,000 coroanvirus cases in last 24 hours.

