India's COVID-19 count crossed the grim milestone of 50,000 today. The states detected over 3,561 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stood at 52,952. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu accounted for 50% of the total coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
The death toll in the country increased to 1,783. India recorded 89 deaths in last 24 hours, one of the highest since the coronavirus pandemic.
At present, there were 35,902 active patients in the country, according to ministry of health and family welfare. Nearly 30% of the total coronavirus patients were recovered from the disease.
There was staggering spike in Maharashtra's coronavirus count this week. Over 500 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total cases in the state to 16,758. Mumbai alone witnessed 10,000 coronavirus cases. The state also registered highest number of coronavirus deaths in India. At least 650 people died due to COVID-19 disease in Maharashtra.
Another state where coronavirus cases were on the rise was Tamil Nadu. The state confirmed 771 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, the highest number of cases reported in a single day. The total COVID-19 tally in the state rose to 4,829.
The national capital recorded 428 new coronavirus patients on Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus patients in Delhi zoomed to 5,532. Delhi was the third state in the country to report more than 5,000 coronavirus cases after Maharashtra and
Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday expressed concern over the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra. “The situation in Maharashtra is certainly a matter of concern right now as 34 out of 36 districts are affected by COVID-19," Vardhan told.
Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India
Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33
Andhra Pradesh - 1,777
Assam - 45
Bihar - 542
Chandigarh - 120
Chhattisgarh - 59
Dadar Nagar Haveli - 1
Delhi - 5,532
Gujarat - 6,6625
Haryana - 594
Himachal Pradesh - 45
Jammu and Kashmir - 775
Jharkhand - 127
Karnataka - 693
Kerala - 503
Ladakh - 41
Madhya Pradesh - 3,138
Maharashtra - 16,758
Meghalaya - 12
Mizoram - 1
Odisha - 185
Puducherry - 9
Punjab - 1,516
Rajasthan - 3,371
Tamil Nadu - 4,829
Telangana - 1,107
Tripura - 43
Uttarakhand - 61
Uttar Pradesh - 2,998
West Bengal - 1,456
More than 3.7 million cases of the novel coronavirus, including at least 263,000 deaths have been recorded worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States recorded more than 1.2 million cases and over 73,000 COVID-19 related deaths. Brazil reported more than 10,000 coroanvirus cases in last 24 hours.