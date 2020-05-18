The coronavirus infection in India witnessed the biggest spike today as the states registerd over 5,000 new cases in last 24 hours. Maharashtra, the worst-affected state by COVID-19 pandemic, saw an explosion of new cases on Sunday. The state recorded over 2,000 fresh coronavirus patients in last 24 hours — highest reported by any state in a day. The total number of coronavirus patients in India surged to 96,169.

The death toll from the pandemic topped 3,000 as 157 fatalities were recorded on Sunday, the highest single-day death toll so far. Maharashtra accounted for 40% of all fatalities on Sunday.

There were 56,316 active coronavirus patients in the country, according to ministry of health and family welfare. Nearly 30% of total COVID-19 patients, 36,824 people, were recovered so far.

Maharashtra became the first state to register over 2,000 cases in a day. Mumbai alone accounted for 1,500 cases on Sunday. The state had a record number of coronavirus infections at 33,053. The number of fatalities also increased to 1,198.

After Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu also saw high number new cases on Sunday. Tamil Nadu recorded over 600 fresh cases in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state stood at 11,224.

Delhi recorded the biggest spike in COVID-19 count as 721 confirmed positive in the state. The coronavirus tally in the state to 10,554.

As many as 391 people tested positive for novel coronavirus infection in Gujarat. Coronavirus infected 11,379 people and claimed 659 in the state. The state recorded 34 deaths in last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh had biggest single-day spike in cases with 208 people confirmed positive for COVID-19 infection. The total number of patients in the state stood at 4,259.

Citing the rapid increase in country's COVID-19 tally, India extended the nationwide lockdown for two more weeks. Several relaxations were provided in green, orange and red zones to restart the economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier announced a ₹20 lakh-crore stimulus package, aimed at making the country self-reliant and reviving stalled economy.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 2,407

Assam - 101

Bihar - 1,262

Chandigarh - 191

Chhattisgarh - 86

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 1

Delhi - 10,054

Goa - 29

Gujarat - 11,379

Haryana - 910

Himachal Pradesh - 80

Jammu and Kashmir - 1,183

Jharkhand - 223

Karnataka - 1,147

Kerala - 601

Ladakh - 43

Madhya Pradesh - 4,977

Maharashtra - 33,053

Manipur - 7

Meghalaya - 13

Odisha - 828

Puducherry - 13

Punjab - 1,964

Rajasthan - 5,202

Tamil Nadu - 11,224

Telangana - 1,551

Tripura - 167

Uttarakhand - 92

Uttar Pradesh - 4,259

West Bengal - 2,677

More than 4.7 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded worldwide, including at least 315,000 deaths.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated