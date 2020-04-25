India recorded 1,429 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, dipped slightly from 1,684 from the day before. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 24,506. However, there was a sharp increase in the COVID-19 fatalities . Coronavirus has claimed 57 lives in last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 775. That was the highest single-day toll since the pandemic had emerged.

Maharashtra has witnessed a sharp decline in coronavirus cases after registering 778 new cases on Thursday. The COVID-19 count in the state stood at 6,817. Mumbai alone accounted for over 3,000 coronavirus case, worst affected city in the country. Maharashtra continues to report highest number of deaths at 301 followed by Gujarat (127), Madhya Pradesh (92) and Delhi (53).

Over 5,000 people, 21% of all the positive cases, have recovered from the disease, according to ministry of health and welfare. Maharashtra has the highest number of recovered patient at 840.

Delhi has maintained one of the best recovery rates in the country with 857 patients discharged from the hospital so far. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that plasma therapy showed positive results on four coronavirus patients in the capital.

Days after Goa and Manipur became India's first two states to have zero COVID-19 cases, Tripura Chief Minister announced that the state has become coronavirus- free.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 27

Andhra Pradesh - 955

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 36

Bihar - 223

Chandigarh - 27

Chhattisgarh - 36

Delhi - 2,514

Goa - 7

Gujarat -2,815

Haryana - 272

Himachal Pradesh - 40

Jammu and Kashmir - 454

Jharkhand - 57

Karnataka - 474

Kerala - 450

Ladakh - 20

Madhya Pradesh - 1,852

Maharashtra - 6,817

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 94

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 298

Rajasthan - 2,034

Tamil Nadu - 1,755

Telangana - 984

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 48

Uttar Pradesh - 1,621

West Bengal - 571

COVID-19 has infected more than 2.7 million people and killed at least 195,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 51,000 people have died in the United States. America has so far recorded over one fourth of the global COVID-19 deaths. France has reported the slowest increase in deaths linked to the coronavirus in almost four weeks. Death toll in the country has increased to 22,245.

