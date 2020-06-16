India witnessed another sharpest jump in coronavirus death toll as the states had recorded 380 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The causalities from the coronavirus pandemic rose to 9,900. Maharashtra reported a record number of deaths on Monday. The deadly novel virus claimed 178 lives in the western state in the last 24 hours. The deaths from the coronavirus infection saw an uptick in the last few days.

Fresh infections from the virus saw a slight dip on Monday. As many as 10,667 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus patients in the country increased to 343,091. Tamil Nadu and Delhi registered a drop in the fresh cases on Monday.

There were 153,178 active coronavirus patients in India. Over 50% of the total coronavirus cases — 1.8 lakh — were recovered from the infection.

Maharashtra recorded 2,786 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 110,744. The death toll in the state mounted to 4,128. Maharashtra was the only state in India to record over 1 lakh COVID-19 infections.

Tamil Nadu registered the highest number of fatalities on Monday. At least 44 COVID-19 patients succumbed to death. Over 1,800 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 patients in the southern state stood at 46,504.

Four districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, will be under intense lockdown for 12 days, starting 19 June, to contain the spread of COVID-19, chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Monday.

Delhi's COVID-19 count zoomed to 42,829 on Monday. At least 1,647 people diagnosed positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The fatalities from the infection increased 1,400 in the capital.

Here are total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 41

Andhra Pradesh - 6,456

Arunachal Pradesh - 91

Assam - 4,158

Bihar - 6,650

Chandigarh - 354

Chhattisgarh - 1,756

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu - 36

Delhi - 42,829

Goa - 592

Gujarat - 24,055

Haryana - 7,772

Himachal Pradesh - 556

Jammu and Kashmir - 5,220

Jharkhand - 1,763

Karnataka - 7,213

Kerala - 2,543

Ladakh - 555

Madhya Pradesh - 10,935

Maharashtra - 110,744

Manipur - 490

Meghalaya - 44

Mizoram - 117

Nagaland - 177

Odisha - 4,055

Puducherry - 202

Punjab - 3,267

Rajasthan - 12,981

Sikkim - 68

Tamil Nadu - 46,504

Telangana - 5,193

Tripura - 1,086

Uttarakhand - 1,845

Uttar Pradesh - 13,615

West Bengal - 11,494

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the state chief ministers on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss crucial issues relating to the ailing economy and measures to revive it and a roadmap for the country after 30 June when the lockdown ends.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated