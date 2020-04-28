The total number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 29,435 after 1,543 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours. The death toll went up to 934, showed the numbers released from Health Ministry as 62 casualties were reported in past 24 hours. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 21,632, while 6,868 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

With 8,590 cases and 369 deaths, Maharashtra is the worst hit state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said economy needs to be given importance too while fighting COVID-19 and asked chief ministers to plan for the way ahead after two phases of lockdowns end on May 3. He also cautioned that the danger is far from over.

The nationwide tally suggested that some large urban centres are facing the brunt of the virus.

Here is the total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 1,183

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 36

Bihar - 345

Chandigarh - 40

Chhattisgarh - 37

Delhi - 3,108

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 3,548

Haryana - 296

Himachal Pradesh - 40

Jammu and Kashmir - 546

Jharkhand -82

Karnataka - 512

Kerala - 481

Ladakh - 20

Madhya Pradesh - 2,168

Maharashtra - 8,590

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 118

Puducherry - 8

Punjab - 313

Rajasthan - 2,262

Tamil Nadu - 1,937

Telangana - 1,004

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 51

Uttar Pradesh - 1,955

West Bengal - 697

Across the world, the total number of coronavirus cases has gone above 30 lakh, with the US alone accounting for about 10 lakh cases. Spain (229,422 cases), Italy (199,414 cases) and France (165,963 cases) are among the other badly hit countries.

Globally, the death toll from coronavirus has topped 2.11 lakh with the US reporting over 56,000 casualties. Italy, Spain, France and the UK have each reported over 20,000 deaths. (With Agency Inputs)

