India's COVID-19 count inched towards 60,000-mark today as the states recorded over 3,000 coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day. The total number of coronavirus patients in the country rose to 59,662. Maharashtra continued to add over 1,000 cases to the tally even on Friday.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in India increased to 1,981. As many as 95 people succumbed to death in last 24 hours. Maharashtra also witnessed the biggest spike in single-day death toll. At least 37 people died in the state in last 24 hours. Gujarat reported 24 deaths on Friday.

The number of active coronavirus patients in the country stood at 39,834. On a brighter side, nearly 30% of total coronavirus cases were recovered from the disease.

Maharashtra's coronavirus count increased to 19,063. The state witnessed over 1,000 fresh cases in last 24 hours. The death toll in the state stood at 731. Maharashtra was the only state in India to record over 19,000 coronavirus cases in India and more than 700 fatalities.

The coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and West Bengal are on rise. Tamil Nadu again added 600 fresh cases in last 24 hours. The state saw the biggest jump in COVID-19 count this week. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state stood at 6,009.

Delhi and Tamil Nadu were the latest states to confirm more than 6,000 coronavirus cases after Maharashtra and Gujarat. At least 300 people confirmed positive for coronavirus infection in last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally in the national capital to 6,318.

The health ministry on Friday said that the citizens have to learn how to live with coronavirus. “We will have to learn to live with the virus. All practices should be implemented as a behavioural change," said Luv Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry said.

ICMR will conduct clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma therapy in 21 hospitals, Agarwal added.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 1,887

Assam - 59

Bihar - 571

Chandigarh - 150

Chhattisgarh - 59

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 1

Delhi - 6,318

Gujarat - 7,402

Haryana - 647

Himachal Pradesh - 50

Jammu and Kashmir - 823

Jharkhand - 132

Karnataka - 753

Kerala - 503

Ladakh - 42

Madhya Pradesh - 3,341

Maharashtra - 19,063

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 271

Puducherry - 9

Punjab - 1,732

Rajasthan - 3,579

Tamil Nadu - 6,009

Telangana - 1,133

Tripura - 113

Uttarakhand - 63

Uttar Pradesh - 3,214

West Bengal - 1,678

More than 3.9 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded worldwide, including at least 274,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States — hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities — has now confirmed a total of 1,283,829 coronavirus cases. The death toll in the country rose to 77,178.

