India witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 count as the states had recorded over 6,600 cases in last 24 hours. Maharashtra confirmed nearly 3,000 fresh cases on Friday, the highest single-day coronavirus infections in any state so far. The total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 125,101 today.

India witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 count as the states had recorded over 6,600 cases in last 24 hours. Maharashtra confirmed nearly 3,000 fresh cases on Friday, the highest single-day coronavirus infections in any state so far. The total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 125,101 today.

Coronavirus claimed 137 lives on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in India to 3,720. Maharashtra recorded 63 fatalities on while Gujarat saw 29 deaths in last 24 hours. The mortality rate in India dropped from 3.13% to 3.02%. "We need to save the country from deaths due to COVID-19." Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry said.

Coronavirus claimed 137 lives on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in India to 3,720. Maharashtra recorded 63 fatalities on while Gujarat saw 29 deaths in last 24 hours. The mortality rate in India dropped from 3.13% to 3.02%. "We need to save the country from deaths due to COVID-19." Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The number of active coronavirus patients in India stood at 69,597, according to ministry of health and family welfare. On the brighter side, the total number of patients who have recovered from the disease, surged past 50,000.

Coronavirus infected over 44,000 people in Maharashtra. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state is three times higher than Tamil Nadu, the second worst-impacted state. Mumbai alone confirmed over 25,000 cases. The fatalities in the state rose to 1,500

Tamil Nadu continued to add over 700 cases for the third consecutive day. At least 786 fresh cases were detected on Friday, taking the total coronavirus tally in the state to 14,753.

Delhi also saw its highest single-day cases in last 24 hours. As many as 660 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday. The total number of coronavirus patients in the national capital stood at 12,319.

In a country of 1.35 billion people, there are only 0.1 million cases of COVID-19, said Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday. "India faced COVID-19 in a proactive and pre-emptive way, with unmatched scale and determination. The recovery rate is above 40 and doubling rate is 13 days," he added.

Topics Coronavirus