India recorded the biggest spike in daily COVID-19 count as states had registered 6,977 fresh cases in last 24 hours. India overtook Iran to become the 10th nation among the countries worst-hit by coronavirus pandemic . The total number coronavirus patients in the country stood at 138,845. Maharashtra continued to witness explosion of COVID-19 case. On Sunday, the state reported 3,041 new coronavirus patients — highest single-day rise so far.

The number of deaths crossed 4,000. As many as 154 people lost their lives due to coronavirus infection in last 24 hours. India's mortality is one of the lowest in the world.

The number of active coronavirus patients surged past 77,000. Over 55,000 were recovered so far, according to ministry of health and family welfare.

Maharashtra became the first state in India to confirm over 50,000 coronavirus cases. The state had 50,231 coronavirus cases, nearly equal to the next three states put together. Death toll zoomed to 1,635. Maharashtra accounted for 70% of all fatalities on Sunday, with deaths surging to 108.

Coronavirus cases continued to surge in Tamil Nadu. Over 600 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. At 16,277, Tamil Nadu had the highest number of COVID-19 patients after Maharashtra.

The COVID-19 cases in Gujarat surged past the grim-milestone of 14,000-mark. The state confirmed 392 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state rose to 14,056. Gujarat had the most number of deaths after Maharashtra. The deadly virus claimed 999 lives in the states.

West Bengal saw the highest rise in daily coronavirus count. At least 208 people confirmed with the infection in Amphan-hit Bengal.

Four out of the 14 COVID-19 vaccine candidates from India may enter the clinical trial stage in the next three-five months, health minister Harash Vardhan said on Sunday. "There are more than 100 candidates for developing a vaccine that are working at different levels," health minister added.

India is currently under the nationwide lockdown till May end to mitigate the spread of the virus. "The period of the lockdown has been gainfully utilised to ramp up the health infrastructure in the country," the health ministry said.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 2,823

Assam - 378

Bihar - 2,587

Chandigarh - 238

Chhattisgarh - 252

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 2

Delhi - 13,418

Goa - 66

Gujarat - 14,056

Haryana - 1,184

Himachal Pradesh - 203

Jammu and Kashmir - 1,621

Jharkhand - 370

Karnataka - 2,089

Kerala - 847

Ladakh - 52

Madhya Pradesh - 6,665

Maharashtra - 50,231

Manipur - 32

Meghalaya - 14

Odisha - 1,336

Puducherry - 41

Punjab - 2,060

Rajasthan - 7,028

Tamil Nadu - 16,277

Telangana - 1,854

Tripura - 191

Uttarakhand - 317

Uttar Pradesh - 6,268

West Bengal - 3,667

The deadly virus infected over 5.6 million people worldwide. The United States registered more than 1.6 million cases and nearly 100,000 deaths. Brazil overtook Russia on Friday as the country with the second-highest number of coronavirus infections behind the United States. The South American country registered 363,211 infections and 22,666 deaths from COVID-19. Russia confirmed 326,488 cases and 3,200 deaths.

