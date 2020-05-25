India recorded the biggest spike in daily COVID-19 count as states had registered 6,977 fresh cases in last 24 hours. India overtook Iran to become the 10th nation among the countries worst-hit by coronavirus pandemic. The total number coronavirus patients in the country stood at 138,845. Maharashtra continued to witness explosion of COVID-19 case. On Sunday, the state reported 3,041 new coronavirus patients — highest single-day rise so far.