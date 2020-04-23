Coronavirus update: Covid-19 cases in India rise above 21,000. State-wise status

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 21,393, with 1,409 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in past 24 hours, according to the latest data from Ministry of Health. The death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 681 after 41 casualties were reported in 24 hours. Health Ministry data showed that 4,257 people who had been infected with conoravirus have recovered. Currently, there are 16,454 active coronavirus patients in the country.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 5,652 cases and 269 deaths. The other states that have seen the most number of cases include Gujarat (2,407), Delhi (2,248), Tamil Nadu (1,629), Rajasthan (1,890), Madhya Pradesh (1592), Uttar Pradesh (1,449) and Telangana (945).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers via video conferencing on Monday. In the last interaction on April 11, several chief ministers had recommended extension of the 21-day lockdown by two weeks, which was slated to end on April 14 earlier. On April 14, PM Modi had announced that the lockdown is being extended till May 3.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 18

Andhra Pradesh - 813

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 35

Bihar - 143

Chandigarh - 27

Chhattisgarh - 36

Delhi - 2248

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 2407

Haryana - 262

Himachal Pradesh - 40

Jammu and Kashmir - 407

Jharkhand - 49

Karnataka - 427

Kerala - 438

Ladakh - 18

Madhya Pradesh - 1592

Maharashtra - 5652

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 83

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 251

Rajasthan - 1890

Tamil Nadu - 1629

Telangana - 945

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 46

Uttar Pradesh - 1449

West Bengal - 456

Across the world, the total number of coronavirus cases has crossed 26 lakh while the death toll has gone above 1.8 lakh, according to latest figures from Johns Hopkins University. The US has the world's largest number of coronavirus cases at over 8.4 lakh while the death toll in the country has gone past 46,500.

Spain reported 2.08 lakh Covid-19 cases, Italy 1.87 lakh, France 1.57 lakh, Germany 1.5 lakh and the UK 1.34 lakh.