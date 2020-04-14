With 1,211 new Covid-19 infections reported in the past 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 10,363, according to the latest data from Health Ministry. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 339 while 1,035 patients have been cured of the virus or discharged. Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 2,334 coronavirus cases. Delhi (1,510), Tamil Nadu (1,173), Rajasthan (873), Madhya Pradesh (604), Telengana (562), Uttar Pradesh (558) and Gujarat (539) are among the other worst affected states.
Of the total 339 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 160 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 43, Delhi at 28 and Gujarat at 26, shows the Health Ministry's figures.
More than 2 lakh Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far, Press Trust of India reported, citing an official from Indian Council of Medical Research or ICMR.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in his address to nation announced an extension of nationwide lockdown until May 3, but he said that regions showing improvement in containing the virus spread up to April 20 may see some relaxation for essential activities, but that will also come with conditions. The government will issue detailed guidelines tomorrow.
Earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister had held consultations with chief ministers through video-conferencing. Many states have already announced an extension of the lockdown.
Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise
Andhra Pradesh - 432
Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 11
Arunachal Pradesh - 1
Assam -31
Bihar - 65
Chandigarh - 21
Chhattisgarh - 31
Delhi - 1510
Goa - 7
Gujarat -539
Haryana - 185
Himachal Pradesh - 32
Jammu and Kashmir - 270
Jharkhand - 24
Karnataka - 247
Kerala - 379
Ladakh - 15
Madhya Pradesh - 604
Maharashtra - 2334
Manipur - 2
Mizoram - 1
Nagaland - 1
Odisha - 54
Puducherry - 7
Punjab - 167
Rajasthan - 873
Tamil Nadu - 1173
Telangana -562
Tripura - 2
Uttarakhand - 35
Uttar Pradesh - 558
West Bengal - 190
Globally, the the total number of coronavirus cases has crossed 19 lakh while fatalities has risen to 1.19 lakh, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University.
With over 5.8 lakh cases, the US is the worst affected country, followed by Spain (1.7 lakh), Italy (1.6 lakh), France (1.37 lakh) and Germany (1.30 lakh).
In the US, the death toll has crossed 23,600, followed by Italy (20,465), Spain (17,756), France (14,967) and UK (11,329).