With 1,211 new Covid-19 infections reported in the past 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 10,363, according to the latest data from Health Ministry. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 339 while 1,035 patients have been cured of the virus or discharged. Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 2,334 coronavirus cases. Delhi (1,510), Tamil Nadu (1,173), Rajasthan (873), Madhya Pradesh (604), Telengana (562), Uttar Pradesh (558) and Gujarat (539) are among the other worst affected states.

Of the total 339 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 160 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 43, Delhi at 28 and Gujarat at 26, shows the Health Ministry's figures.

More than 2 lakh Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far, Press Trust of India reported, citing an official from Indian Council of Medical Research or ICMR.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in his address to nation announced an extension of nationwide lockdown until May 3, but he said that regions showing improvement in containing the virus spread up to April 20 may see some relaxation for essential activities, but that will also come with conditions. The government will issue detailed guidelines tomorrow.

Earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister had held consultations with chief ministers through video-conferencing. Many states have already announced an extension of the lockdown.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andhra Pradesh - 432

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 11

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam -31

Bihar - 65

Chandigarh - 21

Chhattisgarh - 31

Delhi - 1510

Goa - 7

Gujarat -539

Haryana - 185

Himachal Pradesh - 32

Jammu and Kashmir - 270

Jharkhand - 24

Karnataka - 247

Kerala - 379

Ladakh - 15

Madhya Pradesh - 604

Maharashtra - 2334

Manipur - 2

Mizoram - 1

Nagaland - 1

Odisha - 54

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 167

Rajasthan - 873

Tamil Nadu - 1173

Telangana -562

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 35

Uttar Pradesh - 558

West Bengal - 190

Globally, the the total number of coronavirus cases has crossed 19 lakh while fatalities has risen to 1.19 lakh, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

With over 5.8 lakh cases, the US is the worst affected country, followed by Spain (1.7 lakh), Italy (1.6 lakh), France (1.37 lakh) and Germany (1.30 lakh).

In the US, the death toll has crossed 23,600, followed by Italy (20,465), Spain (17,756), France (14,967) and UK (11,329).