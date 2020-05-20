The number of daily coronavirus cases hit a new high as India reported 5,611 new cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra witnessed over 2,000 new cases for the third straight day. The total number of coronavirus patients in India rose to 1,06,750. The first case of novel coronavirus was reported in India on January 30.

Death toll has increased to 3,303 after 140 patients passed away on Tuesday. The fatality rate in India is relatively low at 3%. Maharashtra saw 76 fatalities in last 24 hours, the highest in a single day.

There were 61,149 active patients in India, according to the ministry of health and family welfare. On the brighter side, the recovery rate has improved. At least 39% of the total coronavirus patients — 42,298 people have so far been cured from the disease.

India entered the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown on Monday as coronavirus cases continued to rise. Apart from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat also reported high number of fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

As many as 688 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, bringing the coronavirus tally to 12,448.

Delhi saw a surge in COVID-19 count after recording less than 300 cases on Monday. The state added 500 fresh cases on Monday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stood at 10,554.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state by COVID-19 pandemic in India. Over 2,000 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus cases in the state rose to 37,136. Mumbai alone accounted for over 21,000 COVID-19 cases.

Gujarat witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 count as the state recorded 395 cases in last 24 hours. The number of coronavirus patients increased to 12,140. The number of deaths zoomed to 719 in the state.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said physical distancing is the most potent 'social vaccine' to fight against coronavirus infection. He also advised citizens to strictly follow ‘do gaz ki doori’ while interacting with each other. India has increased its testing capacity to 1,00,000 tests per day. At least 373 government laboratories and 152 private laboratories are functional in the country, Vardhan mentioned.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 2,532

Assam - 142

Bihar - 1,498

Chandigarh - 200

Chhattisgarh - 101

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 1

Delhi - 10,554

Goa - 46

Gujarat - 12.140

Haryana - 964

Himachal Pradesh - 92

Jammu and Kashmir - 1,317

Jharkhand - 231

Karnataka - 1,397

Kerala - 642

Ladakh - 43

Madhya Pradesh - 5,465

Maharashtra - 37,136

Manipur - 9

Meghalaya - 13

Odisha - 978

Puducherry - 18

Punjab - 2,002

Rajasthan - 5,845

Tamil Nadu - 12,448

Telangana - 1,634

Tripura - 173

Uttarakhand - 11

Uttar Pradesh - 4,926

West Bengal - 2,961

Nearly 4.9 million cases of COVID-19 were confirmed worldwide, including at least 323,000 deaths. The United States recorded at least 1,527,355 cases of coronavirus and 91,872 related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. At least 17,059 new cases and 1,383 deaths were reported on Tuesday. US President Donald Trump called the high number of US COVID-19 cases a “badge of honor" because it means the country is testing more people.

