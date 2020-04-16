With the states registering over 500 cases in last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count has increased to 12,759, As many as 420 people passed away due to coronavirus infection since the outbreak came into light. There are 10,824 coronavirus active patients in the country, according to ministry of health and welfare. At least, 1,515 people have recovered from the disease.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra today nears 3,000-mark. Mumbai, which reported 107 cases till this morning, has over 980 COVID-19 patients, according to the Maharashtra health department. The total count in the state is at 2,919.

Delhi and Tamil Nadu were also severely affected by coronavirus pandemic. The total number of patients in increased to 1,578 in Delhi, 1,248 in Tamil Nadu, 1,120 in Madhya Pradesh and 1,023 in Rajasthan.

The Centre divided the districts of the country into 3 categories — hotspot districts, non-hotspot districts but where cases are being reported and green zone districts. Authorities identified 170 districts as COVID-19 hotspots. All the major metros including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengalauru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad were part of the list of hotspots notified by the Health Ministry.

Not a single case were reported from Puducherry's Mahe district in last 28 days, says Lav Agrawal, joint secretary, health ministry.

Indian Council of Medical Research had tested 2,90,401 people till date. As many as 26,331 tests were conducted at ICMR's labs. Private labs examined a total of 3,712 samples.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andhra Pradesh - 11

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 534

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 33

Bihar - 74

Chandigarh - 21

Chhattisgarh - 33

Delhi - 1578

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 871

Haryana - 205

Himachal Pradesh - 35

Jammu and Kashmir - 300

Jharkhand - 28

Karnataka - 315

Kerala - 388

Ladakh - 17

Madhya Pradesh - 1120

Maharashtra - 2919

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 7

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 60

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 186

Rajasthan - 1023

Tamil Nadu - 1242

Telangana - 698

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 37

Uttar Pradesh - 773

West Bengal - 231

COVID-19 has infected more than 2.06 million people and killed at least 137,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US has reported at least 638,000 cases, including more than 30,000 deaths. In Italy, the total death toll since the outbreak came to light, over 22,000. With over 500 deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday, total number of fatalities to 19,130 in Spain. France officially registered more than 15,000 deaths from coronavirus infections.





