With registering more than 1,000 novel coronavirus cases in India in the last 24 hours, the total tally in the country rose to 13,835, while 452 patients were reported dead from the highly contagious virus, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

A total of 1,076 new Covid-19 infections were reported in the past 24 hours while there are 11,616 active patients in the country since the outbreak. On the other hand, 1,766 patients have been discharged or cured from the disease and one migrated from the country, the data stated.

The figures are less staggering as they look. According to the health ministry data on Friday morning, 13,387 patients have recovered from the disease since the outbreak. Last week, the number of discharged patients were 1,748. This shows that nearly 13% of Covid-19 patients recovered across India this week. This was a significant increase from the 8% last week.

During the press briefing on Friday evening, Lav Aggrawal from Health Ministry also said that the ratio between recovered Covid-19 patients and deaths stands at 80:20 in India, which is higher than that in several other counties.

Speaking about the extended lockdown situation to combat the virus, Aggrawal added "Before lockdown, doubling rate of Covid-19 cases was about 3 days, but according to data in the past 7 days, the doubling rate of cases now stands at 6.2 days. Doubling rate in 19 States, Union Territories are even lower than average doubling rate."

The health ministry informed that 3,19,400 Covid-19 tests conducted so far, 28,340 tests conducted on Thursday. Of 28,340 tests done, 23,932 were conducted at 183 labs under ICMR network and rest were done at 80 private labs. About 1,919 dedicated hospitals with 1.73 lakh isolation beds, 21,800 ICU beds have been readied in India, the ministry said.

However, the latest state-wise data shows that with more than 3,000 positive cases, Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state. The total number of cases in the state surged to 3,205 with 194 deaths. The highest number of cases were reported from Mumbai with more than 2,000 positive Covid-19 patients and 117 deaths.

Maharashtra was followed by Delhi, which has recorded 1,640 cases and 38 deaths, according to the latest data. The other states that crossed the 1,000-mark in the number of coronavirus cases in descending order are Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Apart from Maharashtra and Delhi, the other most-affected states according to the deaths recorded are Gujarat (38), Telangana (18), Madhya Pradesh (57), Punjab (13), Karnataka (13), West Bengal (10), Jammu and Kashmir (4), Uttar Pradesh (14) Kerala (3), Jharkhand (2), Andhra Pradesh (14) Rajasthan (11) Haryana (3) and Tamil Nadu (15). Bihar, Meghalaya, Odisha, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and have reported one death each.

Here is the total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 11

Andhra Pradesh - 572

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 35

Bihar -83

Chandigarh - 21

Chhattisgarh - 36

Delhi - 1640

Goa - 7

Gujarat -1021

Haryana - 205

Himachal Pradesh - 35

Jammu and Kashmir - 314

Jharkhand - 29

Karnataka - 353

Kerala - 395

Ladakh - 18

Madhya Pradesh - 1308

Maharashtra - 3205

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 9

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 60

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 186

Rajasthan - 1131

Tamil Nadu - 1267

Telangana - 743

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 37

Uttar Pradesh - 846

West Bengal - 255

Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases shot past 21.57 lakh while fatalities have gone up to 1.44 lakh, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Moreover, US remains the worst affected country with 6.7 lakh cases and over 33,000 deaths. Spain (184,948 cases and 19,315 fatalities) Italy (168,941 cases and 22,170 fatalities), France (147,091 cases and 17,941 fatalities) and UK (104,146 cases and 13,759 fatalities) are among the other badly hit countries.