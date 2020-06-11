The coronavirus pandemic in India touched another new peak today. The states witnessed the biggest jump in daily COVID-19 count with over 9,996 new cases in last 24 hours. With this, India's coronavirus tally surged past 2.86 lakh. Maharashtra registered the highest spike in daily coronavirus cases while Tamil Nadu saw an explosion on new cases in last 24 hours. Delhi's coronavirus tally continued to rise sharply even on Wednesday.

The fatalities from coronavirus infection increased to 357 — the highest number of deaths in a day. India's death due to COVID-19 virus increased 8,102. Maharashtra alone confirmed 149 deaths on Wednesday, biggest single-day surge since outbreak.

The number of active coronavirus cases rose to 137,448, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare. Over 1.40 lakh were recovered from the disease. The number of cured patients surpassed the active COVID-19 patients for the second time today.

Maharashtra hit a new milestone by registering 3,235 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. The state's COVID-19 tally reached 94,041. Mumbai alone accounted for 52,667 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak. The state also recorded the highest number of deaths on Wednesday — coronavirus had claimed 149 lives in the state on Wednesday.

Delhi continued to add over 1,500 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital stood at 32,810. This was the the second time over 1,500 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. The deaths from coronavirus infection rose to 984 in the capital.

Tamil Nadu also saw the biggest jump in daily COVID-19 count. The state confirmed 1,927 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 36,841. Tamil Nadu witnessed over 1,500 coronavirus cases for the fourth straight day. The state had the most number of COVID-19 cases after Maharashtra.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 34

Andhra Pradesh - 5,269

Arunchal Pradesh - 57

Assam - 3,092

Bihar - 5,710

Chandigarh - 327

Chhattisgarh - 1,262

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 26

Daman & Diu - 2

Delhi - 32,810

Goa - 387

Gujarat - 21,521

Haryana - 5,579

Himachal Pradesh - 451

Jammu and Kashmir - 4,507

Jharkhand - 1,489

Karnataka - 6,041

Kerala - 2,161

Ladakh - 115

Madhya Pradesh - 10,049

Maharashtra - 94,041

Manipur - 311

Meghalaya - 44

Mizoram - 93

Nagaland - 128

Odisha - 3,250

Puducherry - 127

Punjab - 2,805

Rajasthan - 11,600

Sikkim - 13

Tamil Nadu - 36,841

Telangana - 4,111

Tripura - 895

Uttarakhand - 1,562

Uttar Pradesh - 11,610

West Bengal - 9,328

Globally, coronavirus infected over 73 lakh people. More than 416,201 people died due to coronavirus infection worldwide. India is at the seventh position among the countries severely affected by coronavirus pandemic. The United States confirmed over 20 lakh COVID-19 cases and 1.12 lakh deaths. Brazil was the worst-hit nation after the US. It reported over 7.72 lakh COVID-19 cases and more than 34,000 fatalities.





