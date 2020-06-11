The coronavirus pandemic in India touched another new peak today. The states witnessed the biggest jump in daily COVID-19 count with over 9,996 new cases in last 24 hours. With this, India's coronavirus tally surged past 2.86 lakh. Maharashtra registered the highest spike in daily coronavirus cases while Tamil Nadu saw an explosion on new cases in last 24 hours. Delhi's coronavirus tally continued to rise sharply even on Wednesday.
The fatalities from coronavirus infection increased to 357 — the highest number of deaths in a day. India's death due to COVID-19 virus increased 8,102. Maharashtra alone confirmed 149 deaths on Wednesday, biggest single-day surge since outbreak.
The number of active coronavirus cases rose to 137,448, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare. Over 1.40 lakh were recovered from the disease. The number of cured patients surpassed the active COVID-19 patients for the second time today.
Maharashtra hit a new milestone by registering 3,235 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. The state's COVID-19 tally reached 94,041. Mumbai alone accounted for 52,667 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak. The state also recorded the highest number of deaths on Wednesday — coronavirus had claimed 149 lives in the state on Wednesday.
Delhi continued to add over 1,500 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital stood at 32,810. This was the the second time over 1,500 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. The deaths from coronavirus infection rose to 984 in the capital.
Tamil Nadu also saw the biggest jump in daily COVID-19 count. The state confirmed 1,927 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 36,841. Tamil Nadu witnessed over 1,500 coronavirus cases for the fourth straight day. The state had the most number of COVID-19 cases after Maharashtra.
Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India
Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 34
Jammu and Kashmir - 4,507
Globally, coronavirus infected over 73 lakh people. More than 416,201 people died due to coronavirus infection worldwide. India is at the seventh position among the countries severely affected by coronavirus pandemic. The United States confirmed over 20 lakh COVID-19 cases and 1.12 lakh deaths. Brazil was the worst-hit nation after the US. It reported over 7.72 lakh COVID-19 cases and more than 34,000 fatalities.