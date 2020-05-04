With 2,573 fresh novel coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total Covid-19 count surged to 42,836, according to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll also increased to 1,389 after 83 positive patients succumbed to the highly contagious disease.

The number of active Covid-19 patients now stands at 29,685, while 11,761 patients have been discharged or cured from the highly contagious disease. One patient has migrated from the country. Apart from that, the total number of confirmed cases also include 111 foreign nationals.

Speaking at the press briefing today, Lav Aggrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health said that till Monday morning, as many as 11,706 people have been cured, which also include 1,074 patients in he last 4 hour. This is the highest number in terms of cured patients noted till date. "Our recovery rate is now 27.52%," he added.

Aggrawal also said that the Covid-19 curve in India is relatively flat right now the need to work collectively is important to not see spike in cases.

With the lockdown restrictions easing during the lockdown 3.0 period strting today, Aggrawal warned that such pandemics such as the Covid-19, historically it has been noted that if social distancing is not respected when social mobility is allowed, chances of disease transmission increase rapidly once restrictions are eased.

Moreover, Niti Aayog CEO and chairman of Empowered Group 6 Amitabh Kant informed that there are about "610 cases of Covid-19 in 112 aspirational districts, which is considered fairly low at less than 2% of the national level of infections." Kant also added, "Of these, six districts have reported first case after April 21."

Meanwhile, among the total number of cases, Maharashtra continued to be the hardest-hit state with infections surging to 12,974 after 678 fresh cases and 27 death were reported since yesterday. Virus-related deaths also increased to 548.

Gujarat is the second most affected state as it reported 5,428 cases so far, followed by Delhi with 4,549 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus cases in the country:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 1650

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 43

Bihar - 517

Chandigarh - 94

Chhattisgarh - 57

Delhi - 4549

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 5428

Haryana - 442

Himachal Pradesh - 40

Jammu and Kashmir - 701

Jharkhand - 115

Karnataka - 642

Kerala - 500

Ladakh - 41

Madhya Pradesh - 2,942

Maharashtra - 12974

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 163

Puducherry - 8

Punjab - 1102

Rajasthan - 2,886

Tamil Nadu - 3023

Telangana - 1,082

Tripura - 16

Uttarakhand - 60

Uttar Pradesh - 2,742

West Bengal - 963

Globally, the number of novel coronavirus cases has surpassed 3.5 million infections while the death toll has crossed 248,000-mark, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The United States now has more than 1.1 million cases in the country while the death toll has shot past 68,000. US is the hardest hit country amid the spread of the virus followed by Spain with over 247,000 cases and Italy with more than 210,000 cases.

