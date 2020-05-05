The number of new COVID-19 cases in India hit a new high today with states registering 3,900 coronavirus patients in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 46,433. Tamil Nadu became the second state after Maharashtra to add more than 500 cases in a day.

The death toll in the country rose to 1,568 as 195 more people died due to coronavirus infection on Monday. Maharashtra was the only state to record over 500 COVID-19 related deaths. As many as 35 people succumbed to death in the state in last 24 hours.

There were 32,138 active coronavirus patients in India, according to ministry of health and welfare. Over 12,000 were recovered from the disease.

Maharashtra continued to report the highest number of cases even on Monday. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state stood at 14,541 after over 1,500 people confirmed positive for coronavirus in last 24 hours. Mumbai alone accounted for 9,000 COVID-19 patients.

Tamil Nadu saw a record hike in coronavirus cases as 527 people tested positive for COVID-19 disease in last 24 hours. The death toll in the state increased to

Gujarat, Rajashthan, Haryana, West Bengal also confirmed a huge single-day rise in COVID-19 count. Gujarat reported 376 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total coronavirus count in the state to 5,804.

West Bengal also witnessed the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 count as 296 people were confirmed positive for the disease.

The COVID-19 curve in India is relatively flat and the peak "may never come" if the work is done collectively, health ministry said in its daily briefing.

"During lockdown and containment activities, we have been able to control cases relatively," said health ministry joint secratary Lav Agarwal.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 1,650

Assam - 43

Bihar - 538

Chandigarh - 102

Chhattisgarh - 58

Delhi - 4,898

Gujarat - 5,804

Haryana - 517

Himachal Pradesh - 41

Jammu and Kashmir - 726

Jharkhand - 115

Karnataka - 651

Kerala - 500

Ladakh - 41

Madhya Pradesh - 2,942

Maharashtra - 14,541

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 169

Puducherry - 8

Punjab - 1,233

Rajasthan - 3,061

Tamil Nadu - 3,550

Telangana - 1,085

Tripura - 29

Uttarakhand - 60

Uttar Pradesh - 2,766

West Bengal - 1,259

More than 3.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The deadly coronavirus claimed 251,000 lives globally. In the United States, at least 68,000 COVID-19 related deaths were confirmed.

