The states across India reported over 6,500 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India increased to 158,333 today, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare. Maharashtra alone reported a lion's share of the fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The state registered 2,190 new cases in last 24 hours. Delhi saw the biggest spike in COVID-19 count — 792 fresh cases were added on Wednesday.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 infection rose to 4,531. The states confirmed 194 deaths in last 24 hours, second highest in a single day. Maharashtra became the first state to register over 100 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. Over 50% of India's total causalities recorded on Wednesday came from Monday.

The number of active coronavirus patients in the country zoomed to 86,110. India's recovery rate from the coronavirus disease improved to over 42%. At least 67,692 were cured so far.

Maharashtra alone accounted for nearly 36% of India's total coronavirus caseload. The state reported 56,948 cases and Mumbai alone confirmed over 32,000 COVID-19 patients.

After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu saw the highest number of coronavirus cases. At least 817 people tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the state to 18,545.

Gujarat added 374 fresh cases in last 24 hours. The fatalities due to COVID-19 infection continued to surge in Gujarat. The state reported 23 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the toll to 938. Ahmedabad alone witnessed over 700 deaths.

The coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed 15,000-mark on Wednesday. As many as 792 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday — highest in a single day. The total number of COVID-19 fatalities surged to 303 in Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh crossed 7,000-mark after registering 269 fresh cases in last 24 hours. The death toll in the state stood at 177.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 3,171

Arunchal Pradesh - 2

Assam - 781

Bihar - 3,061

Chandigarh - 279

Chhattisgarh - 369

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 2

Delhi - 15,257

Goa - 68

Gujarat - 15,195

Haryana - 1,381

Himachal Pradesh - 273

Jammu and Kashmir - 1,921

Jharkhand - 448

Karnataka - 2,418

Kerala - 1,004

Ladakh - 53

Madhya Pradesh - 7,261

Maharashtra - 56,948

Manipur - 44

Meghalaya - 20

Nagaland - 4

Odisha - 1,593

Puducherry - 46

Punjab - 2,139

Rajasthan - 7,703

Sikkim - 1

Tamil Nadu - 18,545

Telangana - 2,098

Tripura - 230

Uttarakhand - 469

Uttar Pradesh - 6,991

West Bengal - 4,192

The central government imposed the nationwide lockdown since the last week of March to mitigate the spread of the virus. The pan-India lockdown later extended till May 31 with some relaxations to restart the economic activities. The Centre allowed the states to demarcate red, green and orange zones. The domestic flight services also started this week. The international flight services will be resumed before August, the civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said earlier.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases increased to over 5.6 million, while the death toll surged past 355,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The COVID-19 deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 100,000 in the United States.









