The states across India reported over 6,500 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India increased to 158,333 today, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare. Maharashtra alone reported a lion's share of the fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The state registered 2,190 new cases in last 24 hours. Delhi saw the biggest spike in COVID-19 count — 792 fresh cases were added on Wednesday.