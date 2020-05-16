With the states reporting 3,970 new cases, India's COVID-19 count raced past 85,000 on Saturday. The total number of coronavirus patients in India increased to 85,940. While Maharashtra continued to add over 1,000 new cases, Tamil Nadu registered 434 new cases in last 24 hours.

Coronavirus claimed 2,752 lives in India. At least 103 people succumbed to death in last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 49 fatalities on Friday, biggest spike in single-day COVID-19 fatalities.

There were 53,035 active coronavirus patients in the country, according to ministry of health and family welfare. Nearly 33% of the total cases — 30,152 people were recovered from the disease.

The coronavirus cases in Maharashtra inched towards 30,000. The state was the worst hit by coronavirus pandemic. Mumbai reported nearly 15,000 coronavirus cases. The coronavirus cases in the state stood at 29,100. The death toll in the state crossed the grim milestone of 1,000.

After Maharashtra Tamil Nadu recorded the most number of coronavirus patients. However, the state witnessed a slight decline in daily coronavirus cases on Friday. As many as 434 people tested positive for the virus in last 24 hours. There were 10,108 COVID-19 patients in Tamil Nadu.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday unveiled sweeping reforms for farm sector including a new central law to allow farmers to sell their produce freely and get better prices. The Centre also announced a ₹1.5 trillion package to strengthen infrastructure and logistics in agri sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a ₹20 lakh-crore stimulus package, aimed at making the country self-reliant and reviving stalled economy.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 2,307

Assam - 90

Bihar - 1,018

Chandigarh - 191

Chhattisgarh - 66

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 1

Delhi - 8,895

Goa - 15

Gujarat - 9,931

Haryana - 818

Himachal Pradesh - 76

Jammu and Kashmir - 1,013

Jharkhand - 203

Karnataka - 1,056

Kerala - 576

Ladakh - 43

Madhya Pradesh - 4,595

Maharashtra - 29,100

Manipur - 3

Meghalaya - 13

Odisha - 672

Puducherry - 13

Punjab - 1,935

Rajasthan - 4,727

Tamil Nadu - 10,108

Telangana - 1,454

Tripura - 156

Uttarakhand - 82

Uttar Pradesh - 4,057

West Bengal - 2,461

More than 4.5 million cases of COVID-19 were recorded worldwide, including at least 307,000 deaths. The United States confirmed 1.4 million coronavirus cases. The deadly virus killed 1.4 million in America.

Share Via