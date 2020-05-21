The COVID-19 pandemic in India grew by the record number yet on Thursday when as many as 5,609 cases were detected across the country. Maharashtra saw an explosion of COVID-19 infections — the state reported over 2,000 new cases for the third straight day. The total number of coronavirus patients in India rose to 112,359.

Coronavirus claimed 132 lives in last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 3,435. Maharashtra alone accounted for 65 deaths on Wednesday, a lion's share of the total fatalities across the country on Wednesday.

There were 63,624 active coronavirus patients in the country, according to ministry of health and family welfare. On a positive side, at least 40% of the total coronavirus cases were recovered from the disease. More than 42,000 people have been cured so far.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 infection continued to surge in Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Maharashtra's coronavirus count inched towards 40,000 mark as the state had recorded over 2,000 coronavirus cases. The total number of COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 39,297. As many as 1,390 coronavirus patients succumbed to death in the state.

Delhi also witnessed the highest spike in COVID-19 count. As many as 534 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in the national capital. Coronavirus infected 11,088 in Delhi.

The coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu breached the grim milestone of 13,000. The state reported highest number COVID-19 cases after Maharashtra.

India is among 11 countries that has over a 1,00,000 cases, but has fewer deaths — 3,316 — and only behind Russia’s 2,972. Only 2.94% of Indians confirmed positive are on oxygen support, 3% in Intensive Care Units and 0.45% on ventilator support, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

About 6.39% of the total number of active coronavirus cases in the country needed hospital support, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry added. “Despite similar population, total cases of COVID-19 in top 15 countries is 34 times that of India," he stated.

He again reiterated the importance of social distancing and maintaining a basic hygiene routine to mitigate the virus spread.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 2,602

Assam - 170

Bihar - 1,674

Chandigarh - 202

Chhattisgarh - 115

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 1

Delhi - 11,088

Goa - 50

Gujarat - 12,537

Haryana - 983

Himachal Pradesh - 110

Jammu and Kashmir - 1,390

Jharkhand - 231

Karnataka - 1,462

Kerala - 666

Ladakh - 44

Madhya Pradesh - 5,735

Maharashtra - 39,297

Manipur - 25

Meghalaya - 14

Odisha - 1,052

Puducherry - 18

Punjab - 2,005

Rajasthan - 6,015

Tamil Nadu - 13,191

Telangana - 1,661

Tripura - 173

Uttarakhand - 122

Uttar Pradesh - 5,175

West Bengal - 3,103

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday. Latin America accounted for around a third of the 91,000 cases reported earlier this week. Europe and the United States each accounted for just over 20%. The pandemic has claimed over 326,000 lives. Over half of the total fatalities have been recorded in Europe.









