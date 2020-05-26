The states across India registered over 6,500 new coronavirus cases for the fourth straight day. The total number of coronavirus cases in India surged to 145,380 Maharashtra witnessed a slight decline in daily COVID-19 count on Monday. Tamil Nadu saw reported over 800 in last 24 hours — the highest single-day spike so far in the state.

India recorded 146 deaths due to coronavirus infection on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 4,167. Maharashtra alone accounted for 60 fatalities — nearly 40% of the total deaths in last 24 hours.

The number of active COVID-19 patients in the country rose to 80,722 on Monday. On the positive side, 60,490 people were recovered from the disease. India's recovery rate from novel coronavirus disease zoomed to 42.6% on Monday, the highest so far.

Nagaland reported its first coronavirus infection on Monday. Three people who had returned from Chennai tested positive for the virus. Till now, it was the only state in India to not record any COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit by coronavirus pandemic, confirmed 2,436 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Mumbai registered 1,430 fresh cases in last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 31,972. The coronavirus tally in Maharashtra stood at 52,667. Over 1,000 people succumbed to death in India's financial hub.

At least 805 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Tamil Nadu. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state increased to 17,082.

Gujarat saw 405 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. The number of deaths related to coronavirus disease continued to rise in the state. At least 30 people died on Monday, bringing the death toll to 888. Gujarat recorded the highest number of coronavirus casualities after Maharashtra.

The coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the grim milestone of 14,000-mark. At least 635 confirmed positive on Monday. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday assured that the coronavirus situation is under control and urged the citizens not to panic.

In the wake of coronavirus crisis, India significantly ramped up its production capacity of PPE kits and N95 masks. "Today, the country is producing more than three lakh PPEs and N95 masks per day," the health ministry said.

The states and UTs as well as central institutions have been provided with around 111.08 lakh N95 masks and around 74.48 lakh PPEs, the ministry added.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 3,110

Arunchal Pradesh - 2

Assam - 526

Bihar - 2,730

Chandigarh - 238

Chhattisgarh - 291

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 2

Delhi - 14,053

Goa - 67

Gujarat - 14,460

Haryana - 1,184

Himachal Pradesh - 223

Jammu and Kashmir - 1,668

Jharkhand - 377

Karnataka - 2,182

Kerala - 896

Ladakh - 52

Madhya Pradesh - 6,859

Maharashtra - 52,667

Manipur - 39

Meghalaya - 14

Nagaland - 3

Odisha - 1,438

Puducherry - 41

Punjab - 2,060

Rajasthan - 7,300

Tamil Nadu - 17,082

Telangana - 1,920

Tripura - 194

Uttarakhand - 349

Uttar Pradesh - 6,435

West Bengal - 3,816

Coronavirus infected more than 5.3 million people across the globe. The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 infection increased to 342,000.





