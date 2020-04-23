With 1,229 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, India's novel coronavirus count has increased to 21,700, according to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Along with that, the death toll due to the virus has increased to 686 after 34 more patients succumbed to the highly contagious disease since yesterday, it said.

So far, India has 16,689 active cases. There are also 77 foreign nationals who are affected by the virus, the ministry said.

Apart from that, there are at least 4,324 patients who have been discharged or cured from the highly contagious disease and one has migrated from the country.

Speaking at the press briefing today, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said, "As on today, we have 12 districts that did not have a fresh case in the last 28 days or more. There are now 78 districts (23 States/UTs) that has not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 Days." However, he also said that the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country is "more or less linear, not exponential."

According to the Thursday morning data of health ministry, 4,257 Covid-19 patients have been cured so far, bring the recovery rate to is 19.89% as of now, said Aggrawal. He also added, "We have been able to cut virus transmission, minimise spread of COVID-19 in 30 days of lockdown."

In the last month, number of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals rose by 3.5 times while isolation beds increased by 3.6 times, the health ministry said.

Talking about the exemptions during the nationwide lockdown imposed till 3 May, 2020, Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs said that Home Ministry has clarified to states that in-house care-givers of senior citizens, prepaid mobile recharge utilities and food processing units in urban areas are exempted from lockdown restrictions.

Stressing on the urgency of the number of Covid-19 tests performed till now, CK Mishra, Environment Secretary and Chairman, Empowered Group-2, said, "On March 23, we had done 14,915 tests across the country and on April 22 we have done more than 5 lakh tests. If a rough calculation is done, it is about 33 times in 30 days. This is not enough and we need to ramp testing in this country."

Meanwhile, crossing the 5,600-mark in registering coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remained the worst hit state. The total number of cases in the state surged to 5,652 with 269 deaths. The highest number of cases were reported from Mumbai with more than 3,600 positive Covid-19 patients.

Maharashtra was followed by Gujarat, which has crossed 2,000-mark with 2,407 cases and 103 deaths, according to the latest data. Delhi comes right after Gujarat with 2,248 positive patients and 48 deaths.

Apart from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi, the other most-affected states according to the deaths recorded are Madhya Pradesh (81), Telangana (24), Andhra Pradesh (27), Uttar Pradesh (21), Punjab (16), Karnataka (17), Tamil Nadu (18), Rajasthan (27), West Bengal (15), Jammu and Kashmir (5), Kerala (3), Jharkhand (3), Haryana (3) and Bihar (2). Meghalaya, Odisha, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and have reported one death each.

However, as a good news, all coronavirus positive cases in Goa and Manipur are now negative, informed respective state officials. Moreover, the health ministry added that Covid-19 growth has declined in Odisha and Kerala.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 18

Andhra Pradesh - 895

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 35

Bihar - 148

Chandigarh - 27

Chhattisgarh - 36

Delhi - 2248

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 2407

Haryana - 262

Himachal Pradesh - 40

Jammu and Kashmir - 407

Jharkhand - 49

Karnataka - 443

Kerala - 438

Ladakh - 18

Madhya Pradesh - 1695

Maharashtra - 5652

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 83

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 277

Rajasthan - 1890

Tamil Nadu - 1629

Telangana - 960

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 46

Uttar Pradesh - 1509

West Bengal - 456

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers via video conferencing on Monday. This is the third time during the lockdown that the PM called for a meeting with all chief ministers. One of the key issues in Monday meeting which is likely to be raised particularly from chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states is the need for more financial assistance from union government to fight the pandemic.

Globally, the novel coronavirus infections surpassed 2.6 million while the death toll has gone above 180,000, according to latest figures from Johns Hopkins University. The US has recorded more than 800,000 confirmed cases with 44,845 deaths so far.