India's COVID-19 count has crossed 7,000-mark today with the states confirming over 1,000 cases in last 24 hours. This was the highest number of cases India witnessed in a single day since the coronavirus pandemic. The death toll from the deadly coronavirus has surged to over 200, according to ministry of health and welfare.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 7,447. There are 6,556 active coronavirus patients in the country. At least 643 patients have been recovered from deadly disease. As many as 40 deaths has been reported in last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths in India to 239.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with over 1,500 cases. Mumbai, financial capital of India, has recorded over 800 coronavirus cases since the outbreak. The death toll in Maharashtra rose to 110, highest in any state. The state accounts for over 46% coronavirus deaths in the country.

Tamil Nadu has witnessed a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in last few days. A total of 911 people tested positive for the virus. Delhi has recorded 903 coronavirus cases. Over 20 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, taking the total tally in the state to 431. The total number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan has climbed to 553. Madhya Pradesh has confirmed 435 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths. Kerala registered 364 COVID-19 cases. At least 67 diagnosed positive with COVID-19 infection in Gujarat in last one day. The total count in Gujarat has increased to 308.

India is currently under 21-day nationwide lockdown till April 14 to prevent the coronavirus spread in the country. Several states like Odisha and Punjab already extended the lockdown till month end in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Health ministry reiterated that there was no community transmission of the novel coronavirus in India. “There is no community transmission in India and there is no need to panic," Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry told.

The rate of people testing positive was only 0.2% on Thursday when more than 16,000 samples were tested, according to health ministry. Nearly to 1.5 lakh samples have been tested so far across India.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andhra Pradesh - 363

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 11

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 29

Bihar - 60

Chandigarh - 18

Chhattisgarh - 18

Delhi - 903

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 308

Haryana - 177

Himachal Pradesh - 28

Jammu and Kashmir - 207

Jharkhand - 14

Karnataka -207

Kerala - 364

Ladakh - 15

Madhya Pradesh - 435

Maharashtra - 1574

Manipur - 2

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 48

Puducherry - 5

Punjab - 132

Rajasthan - 553

Tamil Nadu - 911

Telangana - 471

Tripura - 1

Uttarakhand - 35

Uttar Pradesh - 431

West Bengal - 116

The worldwide number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 100,859. More than 1.6 million cases have been registered globally since the epidemic first emerged. Italy, which recorded its first death in late February, has had the most fatalities with 18,849 from 147,577 infections. The US has 500,399 cases of the novel coronavirus, passing the grim half-million milestone on Friday. The national death toll has passed 18,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. New York remains the epicenter of the country's outbreak, with 174,481 cases statewide and 7,884 deaths.

