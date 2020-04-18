Coronavirus cases in India top 14,000, death toll crosses 200. State-wise tally

India's COVID-19 count today crossed 14,000-mark. Over 900 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in last 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus cases in the country to 14,378. As many as 480 people succumbed to death since the outbreak came into light.

At present, there are 11,906 active coronavirus patients in the country. At least 1,991 people have recovered from the disease, according to ministry of health and welfare.

Maharashtra remained the worst affected state with more than 3,000 cases. Mumbai, the financial capital of India, accounted for over 1,000 COVID-19 cases. Death toll in the state increased to 201. The state recorded highest number coronavirus casualty in the country.

Delhi was also severely battered by coronavirus pandemic. At least 1,707 people confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the national capital. Tamil Nadu reported third highest cases in the country with 1,323 COVID-19 patients.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) asked all the states to use rapid antibody tests for surveillance in COVID-19 hotspots. India received five lakh rapid antibody testing kits from China on Thursday, according to health ministry officials.

Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, chief of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at ICMR, said that the rapid antibody test kits procured were not meant for early diagnosis, but "only for surveillance and trend checking".

"We are also working on viral sequencing and vaccine development. India is working with global partners so that effective vaccines can be developed to fight against COVID-19. It is a time-consuming effort," said Lav Aggarwal, joint secretary, health ministry.

Here is the total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 12

Andhra Pradesh - 572

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 35

Bihar -83

Chandigarh - 21

Chhattisgarh - 36

Delhi - 1707

Goa - 7

Gujarat -1099

Haryana - 225

Himachal Pradesh - 36

Jammu and Kashmir - 328

Jharkhand - 33

Karnataka - 359

Kerala - 396

Ladakh - 18

Madhya Pradesh - 1310

Maharashtra - 3323

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 9

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 60

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 202

Rajasthan - 1229

Tamil Nadu - 1323

Telangana - 766

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 40

Uttar Pradesh - 849

West Bengal - 287

COVID-19 has infected more than 2.24 million people and killed at least 153,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. Coronavirus cases has increased to over 700,000 in the US, highest in the world. On Friday, 29,131 new cases were reported in the country. At least 36,822 people have been killed by the virus in the US.

Share Via