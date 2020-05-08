India registered over 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day as the total number of coronavirus cases in the country surged past 55,000. The total number of coronavirus cases in India stood at 56,342, according to ministry of health and family welfare. Maharashtra confirmed over 1,200 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, for the second consecutive day. Delhi witnessed the biggest spike in daily COVID-19 count as 448 new cases were added in last 24 hours.

The death toll in India climbed to 1,886 with over 100 people succumbed to death in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra also recorded highest single-day death toll — 43 people passed away in the state on Thursday due to coronavirus disease.

There were 37,916 active coronavirus patients in the country. More than 16,000 people were recovered from the disease.

Maharashtra witnessed a huge spike in coronavirus cases this week. The COVID-19 count in the state increased to 17,974. Mumbai alone accounted for over 10,000 coronavirus cases. The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Maharashtra surged to 698.

Gujarat became the second state to record 7,000 coronavirus cases. At least 387 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the state on Thursday, taking the total count to 7,012. With 29 deaths in last 24 hours, the fatalities in Gujarat increased to 425, the second highest after Maharashtra.

Tamil Nadu continued to report high number of COVID-19 cases. The state recorded 580 new COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state reached 5,409.

Health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday that “in comparison with other countries, India is in a better state as the fatality rate is 3.3% and recovery rate is 28.83%." Vardhan added that 180 districts across the country have not reported any new instance of the respiratory infection in less than seven days.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 1,847

Assam - 54

Bihar - 550

Chandigarh - 135

Chhattisgarh - 59

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 1

Delhi - 5,980

Gujarat - 7,012

Haryana - 625

Himachal Pradesh - 46

Jammu and Kashmir - 793

Jharkhand - 132

Karnataka - 705

Kerala - 503

Ladakh - 42

Madhya Pradesh - 3,252

Maharashtra - 17,974

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 219

Puducherry - 9

Punjab - 1,644

Rajasthan - 3,427

Tamil Nadu - 5,409

Telangana - 1,123

Tripura - 65

Uttarakhand - 61

Uttar Pradesh - 3,071

West Bengal - 1,548

More than 3.8 million cases of the novel coronavirus, including at least 269,000 deaths have been recorded worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, over 1.2 million people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The deadly virus claimed more than 75,000 lives in the country.

