India's COVID-19 count crossed the grim milestone of 70,000 today. The states continued to record over 3,500 fresh coronavirus cases even on Monday. The total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 70,756, according to ministry of health and family welfare. Maharashtra added over 1,000 new cases for the sixth straight day.
The number of COVID-19 related deaths rose to 2,293 as 87 people passed away in last 24 hours. Maharashtra confirmed 36 deaths on Monday, taking the total death toll in the state to 868.
The total number of active coronavirus patients in India increased to 46,008. On a brighter side, nearly 31% coronavirus patients were recovered from the disease.
Tamil Nadu witnessed the biggest surge in coronavirus count in last 24 hours. Nearly 800 people tested positive for novel COVID-19. The coronavirus tally in the state stood at 8,002. The Tamil Nadu government attributed "aggressive testing" behind this sudden spike in cases.
There was slight decline in new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. The state registered 1,200 fresh cases in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased to 23,401. Maharashtra was the only state in India to report over 20,000 coronavirus cases.
As India enters the last week of nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the state chief ministers to decide the road ahead. “I request you all to share with me by 15 May, a broad strategy on how you each one of you would want to deal with the lockdown regime in your particular states," Modi told state chief ministers during a video-conference.
India has a two-fold challenge — to reduce the transmission rate of the disease and to increase public activities gradually while adhering to social distancing norms, he added.
Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India
Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33
Andhra Pradesh - 2,018
Assam - 65
Bihar - 747
Chandigarh - 174
Chhattisgarh - 59
Dadar Nagar Haveli - 1
Delhi - 7,233
Gujarat - 8,541
Haryana - 730
Himachal Pradesh - 59
Jammu and Kashmir - 879
Jharkhand - 160
Karnataka - 862
Kerala - 519
Ladakh - 42
Madhya Pradesh - 3,785
Maharashtra - 23,401
Meghalaya - 13
Odisha - 414
Puducherry - 12
Punjab - 1,867
Rajasthan - 3,988
Tamil Nadu - 8,002
Telangana - 1,275
Tripura - 152
Uttarakhand - 68
Uttar Pradesh - 3,573
West Bengal - 2,063
More than 4.1 million cases of COVID-19 were recorded worldwide, including at least 285,000 deaths. The United States reported over 1.3 million cases and at least 80,000 deaths. US President Donald Trump announced today that the federal government is sending $11 billion to states to expand coronavirus testing capabilities.