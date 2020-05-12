India's COVID-19 count crossed the grim milestone of 70,000 today. The states continued to record over 3,500 fresh coronavirus cases even on Monday. The total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 70,756, according to ministry of health and family welfare. Maharashtra added over 1,000 new cases for the sixth straight day.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths rose to 2,293 as 87 people passed away in last 24 hours. Maharashtra confirmed 36 deaths on Monday, taking the total death toll in the state to 868.

The total number of active coronavirus patients in India increased to 46,008. On a brighter side, nearly 31% coronavirus patients were recovered from the disease.

Tamil Nadu witnessed the biggest surge in coronavirus count in last 24 hours. Nearly 800 people tested positive for novel COVID-19. The coronavirus tally in the state stood at 8,002. The Tamil Nadu government attributed "aggressive testing" behind this sudden spike in cases.

There was slight decline in new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. The state registered 1,200 fresh cases in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased to 23,401. Maharashtra was the only state in India to report over 20,000 coronavirus cases.

As India enters the last week of nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the state chief ministers to decide the road ahead. “I request you all to share with me by 15 May, a broad strategy on how you each one of you would want to deal with the lockdown regime in your particular states," Modi told state chief ministers during a video-conference.

India has a two-fold challenge — to reduce the transmission rate of the disease and to increase public activities gradually while adhering to social distancing norms, he added.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 2,018

Assam - 65

Bihar - 747

Chandigarh - 174

Chhattisgarh - 59

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 1

Delhi - 7,233

Gujarat - 8,541

Haryana - 730

Himachal Pradesh - 59

Jammu and Kashmir - 879

Jharkhand - 160

Karnataka - 862

Kerala - 519

Ladakh - 42

Madhya Pradesh - 3,785

Maharashtra - 23,401

Meghalaya - 13

Odisha - 414

Puducherry - 12

Punjab - 1,867

Rajasthan - 3,988

Tamil Nadu - 8,002

Telangana - 1,275

Tripura - 152

Uttarakhand - 68

Uttar Pradesh - 3,573

West Bengal - 2,063

More than 4.1 million cases of COVID-19 were recorded worldwide, including at least 285,000 deaths. The United States reported over 1.3 million cases and at least 80,000 deaths. US President Donald Trump announced today that the federal government is sending $11 billion to states to expand coronavirus testing capabilities.

Share Via