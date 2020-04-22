With 1383 fresh coronavirus cases reported in India in past 24 hours, the total number of cases in India has gone up to 19984, according to the latest data from Ministry of Health. The death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 640 after 50 casualties were reported in 24 hours. And at present, there are 15,474 active coronavirus patients in the country. Health Ministry data showed that 3869 people who had been infected with conoravirus have recovered.
Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 5218 cases and 251 casualties. The other states that have seen the most number of cases include Delhi (2156), Tamil Nadu (1596), Rajasthan (1659), Madhya Pradesh (1552), Gujarat (2178), Uttar Pradesh (1184) and Telangana (928).
Here is the state-wise coronavirus cases in India:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 16
Andhra Pradesh - 757
Arunachal Pradesh - 1
Assam - 35
Bihar - 126
Chandigarh - 37
Chhattisgarh - 36
Delhi - 2156
Goa - 7
Gujarat - 2178
Haryana - 254
Himachal Pradesh - 39
Jammu and Kashmir - 380
Jharkhand - 45
Karnataka - 418
Kerala -427
Ladakh -18
Madhya Pradesh - 1552
Maharashtra - 5218
Manipur -2
Meghalaya - 12
Mizoram - 1
Odisha - 79
Puducherry - 7
Punjab - 245
Rajasthan - 1659
Tamil Nadu - 1596
Telangana - 928
Tripura - 2
Uttarakhand - 46
Uttar Pradesh - 1294
West Bengal - 423
As of Tuesday, about 4.5 lakh samples for COVID-19 infection had been tested, a top official of ICMR said.