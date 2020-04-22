With 1383 fresh coronavirus cases reported in India in past 24 hours, the total number of cases in India has gone up to 19984, according to the latest data from Ministry of Health. The death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 640 after 50 casualties were reported in 24 hours. And at present, there are 15,474 active coronavirus patients in the country. Health Ministry data showed that 3869 people who had been infected with conoravirus have recovered.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 5218 cases and 251 casualties. The other states that have seen the most number of cases include Delhi (2156), Tamil Nadu (1596), Rajasthan (1659), Madhya Pradesh (1552), Gujarat (2178), Uttar Pradesh (1184) and Telangana (928).

Here is the state-wise coronavirus cases in India:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 16

Andhra Pradesh - 757

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 35

Bihar - 126

Chandigarh - 37

Chhattisgarh - 36

Delhi - 2156

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 2178

Haryana - 254

Himachal Pradesh - 39

Jammu and Kashmir - 380

Jharkhand - 45

Karnataka - 418

Kerala -427

Ladakh -18

Madhya Pradesh - 1552

Maharashtra - 5218

Manipur -2

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 79

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 245

Rajasthan - 1659

Tamil Nadu - 1596

Telangana - 928

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 46

Uttar Pradesh - 1294

West Bengal - 423

As of Tuesday, about 4.5 lakh samples for COVID-19 infection had been tested, a top official of ICMR said.