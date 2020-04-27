As India entered the final week of the 40-day lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, the total cases in the country reached 27892, including 6184 cured/discharged/migrated and 872 deaths. In past 24 hours, 1,396 new cases of coronavirus and 48 deaths were reported. The total number of cases in Maharashtra, the worst affected state by Covid-19, has risen to 8068 with 342 deaths.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has said that a total of 280 government laboratories in the country are conducting tests for Covid-19. ICMR also released a list of 90 private labs which will conduct the testing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with the Chief Ministers of all states on Monday amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Here is the total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 1097

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 36

Bihar - 274

Chandigarh - 30

Chhattisgarh - 37

Delhi - 2918

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 3301

Haryana - 289

Himachal Pradesh - 40

Jammu and Kashmir - 523

Jharkhand -82

Karnataka - 503

Kerala - 458

Ladakh - 20

Madhya Pradesh - 2096

Maharashtra - 8068

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 103

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 7

Rajasthan - 2185

Tamil Nadu - 1885

Telangana - 1002

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 50

Uttar Pradesh - 1868

West Bengal - 649

Across the world, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 29.71 lakh while the death toll crossed 2.06 lakh, showed the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University. The US alone accounted for over 9.65 lakh coronavirus cases while the death toll in the country has neared 55,000 mark.

Spain (226,629 cases), Italy (197,675) and France (162,220) are among the other badly hit countries. Italy, Britain, Spain and France accounted for more than 20,000 deaths each.

China's state-run media said that hospitals in Wuhan, the original epicenter of the disaster, no longer have any COVID-19 patients, after a crisis in which the city recorded nearly 3,900 deaths. (With Agency Inputs)

