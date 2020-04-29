India's COVID-19 count have crossed the grim milestone of 30,000-mark today, according to the ministry of health and family welfare. The states have recorded over 18,000 cases in last 24 hours, highest number of fresh cases reported in a single day since the pandemic. The total number of coronavirus cases in India stood at 31,332.

The deaths related to COVID-19 has climbed to 1,007 with 73 people succumbed to death on Tuesday. Maharashtra has reported 31 deaths followed by Gujarat (19) in last 24 hours.

At least 7,696 people have recovered from the disease so far. Kerala witnessed one of the best recovery rates in the country.

Maharashtra continued to remain the hardest-hit state. As many as 728 people tested positive in the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus patients to 9,318. Delhi also witnessed a sharp hike in fresh cases this week. The national capital became the third state to record 3,000 coronavirus infections.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said 80 districts in the country have not witnessed any new COVID-19 case in the last seven days, while 47 districts have not registered any fresh case in the last 14 days.

Plasma therapy, a treatment which has become quite popular to cure coronavirus patients, should only be used only for research and trial purposes, the health ministry warned. The therapy could be life-threatening if it was not administered properly, said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry. Currently, there were no approved therapies for coronavirus, Agarwal added.

Here is the total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 1,259

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 38

Bihar - 366

Chandigarh - 56

Chhattisgarh - 38

Delhi - 3,314

Gujarat - 3,744

Haryana - 310

Himachal Pradesh - 40

Jammu and Kashmir - 565

Jharkhand -103

Karnataka - 523

Kerala - 485

Ladakh - 22

Madhya Pradesh - 2,387

Maharashtra - 9,318

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 118

Puducherry - 8

Punjab - 322

Rajasthan - 2,364

Tamil Nadu - 2,058

Telangana - 1,004

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 54

Uttar Pradesh - 2,053

West Bengal - 725

COVID-19 has infected more than 3.1 million people and killed at least 216,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. With at least 1,012,399 known COVID-19 infections, the United States accounted for nearly a third of cases officially recorded worldwide. China reported 22 new cases of novel coronavirus and no new deaths on Tuesday, according to the National Health Commission.





