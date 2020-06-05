With 139 deaths in last 24 hours, Maharashtra continued to witness highest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus fatalities today, taking the death toll in the state to 2,894, according to state health department.

Being the hardest-hit state in the country in terms of the pandemic outbreak, Maharashtra has been witnessing a rise in the number of deaths for a past few days. The second-highest number of deaths in 24 hours stood at 123 on Thursday.

Along with that, the state also surpassed the grim milestone of 80,000 novel coronavirus cases since the outbreak. There are currently 80,229 Covid-19 patients in the state after 2,436 more patients tested positive for the highly contagious disease, it said. In terms of case count, Maharashtra is loosely followed by Tamil Nadu which has more than 28,000 cases and over 200 deaths.

Of these cases, 35,156 patients have recovered so far, added the health department.

Further, 20 more people tested coronavirus positive, the tally of such cases in Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl, rose to 1,889 on Friday, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. However, no new death were reported in the area and the toll stands at 71, it added.

Meanwhile, India's novel coronavirus cases have surged past 2.26 lakh today after states added more than 9,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,26,770.

The death toll in India reached 6,348. The states recorded 273 fatalities in last 24 hours, the highest toll in a single day since outbreak. However, 1,09,461 people have recovered from the highly contagious disease till now.

