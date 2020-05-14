The total number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped by 3,722 in past 24 hours, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 78,003, showed latest figures from Health Ministry. The death toll has risen to 2,549 after 134 deaths were registered due to coronavirus-related complications in past 24 hours. The total active coronavirus cases in the country were at 49,219 while 26,234 have been cured of the virus. The health ministry says 70% of deaths have occurred due to co-morbidities.
According to the health ministry data updated today morning, reported the highest number of coronavirus cases at 25,922, followed by Gujarat (9,267), Tamil Nadu (9,227), Delhi (7,998), Rajasthan (4,328), Madhya Pradesh (4,173) and Uttar Pradesh (3,729).
Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise
Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33
Andhra Pradesh - 2137
Arunachal Pradesh - 1
Assam - 80
Bihar - 940
Chandigarh - 187
Chhattisgarh - 59
Dadar Nagar Haveli - 1
Delhi - 7998
Goa - 7
Gujarat - 9267
Haryana - 793
Himachal Pradesh - 66
Jammu and Kashmir - 971
Jharkhand - 173
Karnataka - 959
Kerala - 534
Ladakh - 43
Madhya Pradesh - 4173
Maharashtra - 25922
Manipur - 2
Meghalaya - 13
Mizoram - 1
Odisha - 538
Puducherry - 13
Punjab - 1924
Rajasthan - 4328
Tamil Nadu - 9227
Telangana - 1367
Tripura - 155
Uttarakhand - 72
Uttar Pradesh - 3729
West Bengal - 2290
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday unveiled the first installment of the ₹20 lakh crore economic package, as announced earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The measures included ₹3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loan for businesses including MSMEs.
A decision on the future course of action on the lockdown is expected in the next few days, though PM Modi has that the 'fourth' phase would be different from the third one, in which some relaxations were already given.
Meanwhile, the government has claimed that the testing capacity has increased to 1 lakh tests per day.
Globally, the total number of Covid-19 cases has inched closer to 43.5 lakh mark while death toll has risen past 2.97 lakh as more and more countries ease lockdowns, according to latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University. The US has registered 13.90 lakh cases and over 84,000 deaths.
Italy and UK have reported over 30,000 deaths each while Spain about 27,000 fatalities. (With Agency Inputs)