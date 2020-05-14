The total number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped by 3,722 in past 24 hours, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 78,003, showed latest figures from Health Ministry. The death toll has risen to 2,549 after 134 deaths were registered due to coronavirus-related complications in past 24 hours. The total active coronavirus cases in the country were at 49,219 while 26,234 have been cured of the virus. The health ministry says 70% of deaths have occurred due to co-morbidities.

According to the health ministry data updated today morning, reported the highest number of coronavirus cases at 25,922, followed by Gujarat (9,267), Tamil Nadu (9,227), Delhi (7,998), Rajasthan (4,328), Madhya Pradesh (4,173) and Uttar Pradesh (3,729).

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 2137

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 80

Bihar - 940

Chandigarh - 187

Chhattisgarh - 59

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 1

Delhi - 7998

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 9267

Haryana - 793

Himachal Pradesh - 66

Jammu and Kashmir - 971

Jharkhand - 173

Karnataka - 959

Kerala - 534

Ladakh - 43

Madhya Pradesh - 4173

Maharashtra - 25922

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 13

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 538

Puducherry - 13

Punjab - 1924

Rajasthan - 4328

Tamil Nadu - 9227

Telangana - 1367

Tripura - 155

Uttarakhand - 72

Uttar Pradesh - 3729

West Bengal - 2290

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday unveiled the first installment of the ₹20 lakh crore economic package, as announced earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The measures included ₹3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loan for businesses including MSMEs.

A decision on the future course of action on the lockdown is expected in the next few days, though PM Modi has that the 'fourth' phase would be different from the third one, in which some relaxations were already given.

Meanwhile, the government has claimed that the testing capacity has increased to 1 lakh tests per day.

Globally, the total number of Covid-19 cases has inched closer to 43.5 lakh mark while death toll has risen past 2.97 lakh as more and more countries ease lockdowns, according to latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University. The US has registered 13.90 lakh cases and over 84,000 deaths.

Italy and UK have reported over 30,000 deaths each while Spain about 27,000 fatalities. (With Agency Inputs)

