The total number of coronavirus cases in India today hit the 5,000 mark, according to the latest figures from the Health Ministry. Total Covid-19 cases rose to 5,194, after 773 new infections were reported in past 24 hours. Health Ministry's figures showed the the death toll rising to 149 while 401 patients have been cured of the virus or discharged. With 1,018 cases, Maharashtra was the worst hit state, followed by Tamil Nadu at 690 and Delhi at 576, Telangana at Telangana 364 and Kerala at 336

Earlier this week, health ministry officials had linked about 1,500 coronavirus cases in India to the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi last month.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andhra Pradesh - 305

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 10

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam -27

Bihar - 38

Chandigarh - 18

Chhattisgarh - 10

Delhi - 576

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 165

Haryana - 147

Himachal Pradesh -18

Jammu and Kashmir - 116

Jharkhand -4

Karnataka - 175

Kerala - 336

Ladakh - 14

Madhya Pradesh - 229

Maharashtra - 1018

Manipur - 2

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 42

Puducherry - 5

Punjab - 91

Rajasthan - 328

Tamil Nadu - 690

Telangana - 364

Tripura - 1

Uttarakhand - 31

Uttar Pradesh - 326

West Bengal - 99

Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has crossed 1.43 million while the death toll has risen above 82,000, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. With about 4 lakh cases, the US is the worst affected country as the death toll neared 13,000.

Only, Italy (17,000) and Spain (14,000) have seen more of their citizens killed by the pandemic.

China has lifted restrictions on movement in Wuhan - where the coronavirus pandemic is said to have originated - after 11 weeks of lockdown. The city's 11 million residents are now permitted to leave without special authorization.