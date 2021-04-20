Coronavirus update: Daily cases dip but India sees highest-ever deaths in a day

India reported 2.59 lakh new coronavirus cases and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from Union Health Ministry released today. Total cases rose to 1.53 crore while the death toll went up to 1.80 lakh. The active number of cases in the country stands at 20.31 lakh. In the last 24 hours, 1.54 lakh recovered from the infection. With this, the total recoveries reached 1.31 crore.

Daily covid cases in India had jumped a record 2.73 lakh on Monday.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 15.19 lakh samples were tested on Monday. And, overall 26.94 samples have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country rose to 12.71 crore till today, after 32.76 lakh jabs were administered in a day.

Meanwhile, the government on Monday announced an accelerated vaccine strategy what will start from May. To expand the vaccine coverage, the government, everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get vaccine against Covid-19.

Also, pricing, procurement, eligibility and administration of vaccines have been made flexible in Phase 3 of the vaccination drive. Under this, vaccine manufacturers can release up to 50% of their supply to state governments and and in the open market at a pre-declared price. States have also been empowered to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18.

Among the states, Maharashtra has reported 6,78,198 active cases, Chhattisgarh 1,29,000, Karnataka 1,42,103, Kerala 1,03,327 and Uttar Pradesh 2,08,523.

